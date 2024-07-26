Community & Wraparound Programs

Free school supplies, haircuts, vaccines, and more. Check out these 2024 back-to-school events

By 
Yesenia Robles
 | July 26, 2024, 9:05pm UTC
Rows of colorful cups that hold crayons.
In the metro area, the first students return to school Aug. 5 in Adams 14. (Jimena Peck for Chalkbeat)

Summer is almost over, and families are getting ready to head back to school next month.

In preparation, families have to fill out school lunch forms, make sure their kids’ vaccinations are up to date, and go shopping for school supplies. To help families out, several organizations are offering free school supplies.

Below are some of the upcoming giveaway events. If you know of others we should include on our list, email co.tips@chalkbeat.org.

Saturday July 27

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Fire Station 39, 9150 E. 50th Ave., Denver

The city of Denver is launching Denver Days with an event that includes pancakes and a backpack giveaway.

Saturday Aug. 3

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Adams City High School, 7200 Quebec Parkway

The annual Adams 14 resource fair will include a school supply giveaway and assistance with school registration.

Saturday Aug. 3

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Island Grove Event Center, 501 North 14th Avenue, Greeley

The annual school kickoff community celebration hosted by the Greeley-Evans School District 6 in partnership with the Success Foundation will give away more than 4,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to children enrolled in the district and present at the event.

Saturday Aug. 3

Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Town Center, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora

Aurora Public School’s annual school kickoff will include free backpacks and school supplies for district students and low- or no-cost immunizations. The event is also an opportunity to register children for school and meet staff.

Saturday Aug. 3

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Sloans Lake park, West 26th Avenue and Tennyson Street, Denver

The Silva Family Foundation and several other organizations are giving away more than 3,500 backpacks to students who are present at the event.

Saturday Aug. 10

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Community Connections, 9471 Dorothy Blvd., Thornton

Community Connections and other organizations are partnering to give away school supplies to students who attend this event. There will also be food trucks.

Thursday Aug. 15

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 3131 W 14th Ave., Denver

Servicios de La Raza will provide school supplies, food, haircuts, and other resources. You must bring a school ID, birth certificate, or have the child present.

Yesenia Robles is a reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado covering K-12 school districts and multilingual education. Contact Yesenia at yrobles@chalkbeat.org.

