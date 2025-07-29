Gearing up for the new school year? Here are 25 back-to-school events to check out

Hameedah picks out a new backpack for the school year during a back-to-school backpack giveaway and fair event at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rogers Park on Aug. 5, 2022.

This story was originally published by Block Club Chicago.

Chicago Public Schools students head back to classes Aug. 18 — and community groups, churches, neighbors and others are hosting events to help them prepare.

Block Club Chicago rounded up 25 drives, block parties, festivals and other events across the city that you and your family can attend for free school supplies, backpacks, food and more.

Free backpacks passed out during a giveaway. (Colin Boyle / Block Club Chicago)

South/Southwest Side

Back to School Rally

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 2

St Luke Missionary Baptist Church of Chicago

Join St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church for their Annual Back to School Rally. Free food, back packs, school supplies, children’s activities and vendors.

Back-to-School Vision Exam Event

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 2

The Eye Bar Optics, 10908 S. Halsted St.

The Eye Bar Optics will host a vision health fair. Appointments or walk-ins are welcome for exams. Attendees should bring valid insurance information, and they can enjoy festival activities such as a jump house and face painting.

Arm of Faith Back to School Festival

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 2

6701 S. Emerald Ave.

Join Arm of Faith for its Back to School Festival for a day of fun. The event will have a petting zoo, gaming truck, face painting and bounce house for students to enjoy before starting classes.

Chicago Urban League Back To School Festival

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 2

4510 S. Michigan Ave.

Join the Chicago Urban League for its Back to School Festival for a chance to kickstart your school year. There will be free backpacks, giveaways, health resources, haircuts and more for students.

Greater Mountain of Hope Ministries and Train Up A Nation’s Back 2 School Bash

Noon-2 p.m. Aug. 2

Greater Mountain of Hope Ministries, 5716 S. Ashland Ave.

Greater Mountain of Hope Ministries and Train Up Foundation will host a Back to School Bash for its community to prepare for the upcoming school year. While supplies last, there will be a book bag and school supply giveaway, free haircuts, food, music and more for families.

Beegr8t Back-to-School Youth Kickoff

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 7

The Learning Space, 9550 S. Genona Ave.

Beegr8t Organization invites families for an afternoon of fun and school prep for the youth of Chicago. The kickoff will have raffles and giveaways, free school supplies, arts and crafts, music and refreshments for attendees.

Juana picks out a new backpack during a back-to-school backpack giveaway and fair event at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rogers Park on Aug. 5, 2022. (Colin Boyle / Block Club Chicago)

Back to School Health Fair

1-4 p.m. Aug. 8

South Chicago Parking Lot, 9119 S. Exchange Ave.

The Chicago Family Health Center will provide same-day school physical and dental exams to students for the upcoming school year. The fair will also have free goodies and games for families, such as books, backpacks, school supplies, lunch and more.

Greater Together Back-to-School Block Party

3:30-6 p.m. Aug. 8

Gary Comer Youth Center, 7200 S. Ingleside Ave.

The Gary Comer Youth Center is inviting the neighborhood to its Greater Together Back-to-School Block Party. The party will have live entertainment, water activities, arts and crafts, raffles, food and farm tours. There will also be a backpack and school supply giveaway.

LYD’s 4th Annual Back to School Bash

11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Aug. 9

808 E. 61st St.

Join Live Your Dream Foundation for its fourth annual Back to School Bash. Free backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at 11:30 a.m., and food will be served upon arrival.

This is Life Back to School Bash

Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 13

Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd St.

This is Life will host its Back to School Bash to help families in the area prepare for the upcoming school year. The event will have activities and games for students and free backpacks and school supplies for students.

A Cry For Our Youth Back-to-School Event

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 16

Moran (Terrance) Park, 5727 S. Racine Ave.

The Mother Betty Price Foundation will host its Cry for Youth Back-to-School Event and will have free school supplies for students and food for families. All are encouraged to come to help students and families prepare for the upcoming school year.

El Valor’s Back To School Event

10 a.m.-noon Aug. 16

Rey B. Gonzalez Children and Family Center, 3050 E. 92nd St.

El Valor Rey B. Gonzalez Children and Family Center will host its Back to School Event for families to provide free backpacks and school supplies.

The Kindness Campaign Back 2 School Bash

1-4 p.m. Aug. 17

703 E. 75th St.

The Kindness Campaign will host its annual Back to School Bash to help students prepare for the school year. The bash will include access to free services like haircuts and hairstyles and backpacks and school supplies for students. There will also be games, pony rides, a live magician and an animal farm for families to enjoy. Children must be 16 or younger and present at the event to receive supplies.

1’s Family Annual Back to School Giveaway Picnic

3 p.m. Aug. 17

Calumet Park Beach, 9801 S. Avenue G

1’s Family will host its annual Back to School Giveaway Picnic. Families are encouraged to bring tents and grills to enjoy a day filled with games, food, a book bag giveaway, face painting and more.

102nd Anniversary Community Outreach and Back 2 School Rally

11 a.m. Aug. 24

True Light Baptist Church, 7300 S. Maryland Ave.

Joint with its 102nd anniversary celebration, True Light Baptist Church will host a Back-to-School rally after its 9:30 a.m. worship service. The rally will have free school supplies for students, food, music, games and local vendors.

The Howard family wear their new backpacks and enjoy snacks during a back-to-school backpack giveaway and fair event at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rogers Park on Aug. 5, 2022. (Colin Boyle / Block Club Chicago)

North/Northwest Side

46th Ward 2nd Annual Back to School Bash

Noon-4 p.m. Aug. 2

4501 N. Clarendon Ave.

Ald. Angela Clay (46th) will host the ward’s second annual Back to School Bash. Local families are encouraged to bring their children for a day filled with face painting, a fire truck, a mobile gaming and beauty truck and more. There will also be local food vendors, free haircuts and backpack and school supply giveaways.

Back to School Giveaway

Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 2

Gross (Theodore) Park, 2708 W. Lawrence Ave.

Neighborhood Realtors Erick Matos and Justin Rodriguez from Neighborhood Loans will host a Back to School Giveaway in Gross Park to help local students start the school year strong. The event will have free backpacks and school supplies and fun activities such as face painting for students.

Kids wear backpacks they received at a back-to-school giveaway in 2022. As students enroll, they are screened for whether they speak a language other than English. (Colin Boyle / Block Club Chicago)

West Side/Near West Side

Back to School Educational Rally

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 2

3948 W. 26th St.

Central States SER will host its annual Back to School Educational Rally for families to kickstart the school year. The day will be filled with games, music, food and giveaways for community members.

New Philadelphia Pentecostal House of Prayer Back to School Community Event

Noon-4:30 p.m. Aug. 9

New Philadelphia Pentecostal House of Prayer, 5122 W. North Ave.

New Philadelphia Pentecostal House of Prayer will host its Back to School community event to send students back to school ready to take on the year ahead of them. The event will include free book bags for students, food and music.

HOLCD Back To School Jamboree

10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 10

4650 W. Madison St.

Join the Home of Life Outreach Team for its Back to School Jamboree. This free event will have a day full of activities and games and will provide students with school supplies to get them ready for the school year. There will also be free food and drinks for families.

LCHC Back to School Bash 2025

4-6 p.m. Aug. 14

Harmony Community Church, 1908 S. Milard Ave.

Lawndale Christian Health Center and Harmony Community Church will host its seventh annual Back to School Bash. This year’s activity highlights include an inflatable basketball hoop and dry slide. Children in kindergarten through 12th grade must be in attendance to receive a packet with a notebook, folder, pencil and $20 Walmart gift card for school supplies to kickstart the school year.

Focus Fairies Mentoring Open House & Back-to-School Bash

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 16

2150 S. Canalport Ave.

Focus Fairies Mentoring will host its Open House and Back-to-School for families before the start of the school year. Families will have the chance to tour Focus Fairies’ new headquarters and experience its Mobile Mentoring Unit. There will also be food, games, face painting, raffles and a backpack giveaway. Children must be present for the giveaway.

Somos Arte Chicago’s Books and Backpacks

Noon-4 p.m. Aug. 17

Humboldt Park

Join Somos Arte Chicago for its Books and Backpacks events to help serve the Humboldt Park community. The event will have free books, backpacks, arts and crafts and more for students.

Tune-Up and Turnout: A Back-to-School Bike Ride

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 17

Stone Temple Baptist Church, 3622 W. Douglas Blvd.

Mobilize Chicago will host its Tune-Up and Turnout, celebrating the start of the school year. Families are encouraged to join for the 8-mile ride through North Lawndale to a scenic spot at Humboldt Park Field House. Registration is free, and the ride route will be provided here.

Citywide

Chicago Public Schools Back to School Bash

1-5 p.m. July 29-30 and Aug. 5 and 7

Columbus Park (Austin), Winnemac Park (Ravenswood), Piotrowski Park (Little Village) and Gatley Park Stadium (Pullman)

Chicago Public Schools is hosting a series of Back to School bashes at several parks. Learn more about the bashes here.

