Chicago Public SchoolsTrump Administration

Chicago Public Schools rebuffs Trump administration’s threat to cut magnet school funding over diversity efforts

By 
Becky Vevea
 | September 19, 2025, 11:39pm UTC
A logo on a window.
Chicago Public Schools responded Friday to the U.S. Department of Education's plan to discontinue magnet school funding unless the district halted the rollout of its Black Student Success Plan and changed policies protecting transgender students access to locker rooms and bathrooms. (Becky Vevea / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Chicago’s free daily newsletter to keep up with the latest news on Chicago Public Schools.

Chicago Public Schools told the U.S. Department of Education Friday it would not be walking back the rollout of its Black Student Success Plan or changing its policies related to transgender students until a federal investigation is completed.

A letter sent by CPS’ Acting General Counsel Elizabeth K. Barton called the department’s demands outlined in a letter from the Trump administration sent Tuesday as “unreasonable and untenable” and requested 30 days to respond. Craig Trainor, the acting assistant secretary of civil rights in the U.S. Department of Education, said his office found CPS violated anti-discrimination laws and would lose grant dollars through the Magnet School Assistance Program.

But Barton wrote back that the district’s “policies and practices are prescribed by state and local law, and CPS remains in compliance with those laws.”

The feds demanded CPS abolish the Black Student Success Plan it unveiled in February and issue a statement saying it will require students to compete in sports or use locker rooms and bathroom facilities based on their biological sex at birth, among other demands.

But Illinois law conflicts on both fronts, Barton noted. The state issued guidance in March that outlines compliance with the Illinois Human Rights Law, including that schools must allow transgender students access to facilities that correspond to their gender identity. Separately, an Illinois law passed in 2024 requires the Chicago school board to have a Black Student Achievement Committee and plan for serving Black students.

In its response, CPS argues that the Trump administration “made a legal conclusion” without completing an investigation.

“Moreover, the Department has not articulated whether any specific students have been harmed by the Black Students Success Plan, as the Plan has not yet been implemented,” Barton wrote.

Chicago school board members told Chalkbeat they are forging ahead with plans to announce the members of the Black Student Achievement Committee next week.

Becky Vevea is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago. Contact Becky at bvevea@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Pulaski Elementary-Middle School dropped its chronic absenteeism rate. Here’s how.

Pulaski was one of several schools in the Detroit school district that made the most progress in the state getting kids to school last year compared to 2018-19.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | Today, 12:37am UTC
Chicago responds to Trump administration’s plan to withhold magnet school money over diversity efforts

A letter sent by the school district’s acting general counsel called the U.S. Department of Education’s demands to roll back its Black Student Success Plan and overhaul policies related to transgender students “unreasonable and untenable.”

By 
Becky Vevea
 | September 19
Did NYC charter schools force families to rally? State senators want an investigation.

After a major charter school rally, 2 state senators are calling for an investigation into whether schools pressured families and staff to attend.

By 
Seyma Bayram
and
Alex Zimmerman
 | September 19
Student gun safety training underway in Memphis schools

Memphis gym and health teachers will instruct students on gun safety curriculum this fall. Though some parents at a town hall this week asked to remove their kids from the training, a district official said that is not an option.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | September 19
This is why birth to 5 is a uniquely critical time for brain development in kids

“If you want your kid to go to Harvard, make sure they have a responsive caregiver. Better than a tutor later on,” said Beth MeLampy, who directs curriculum and staff training at Gretchen’s House.

By 
Beki San Martin, Detroit Free Press
 | September 19
Warren Township schools could decide to redistrict. Here’s what it could mean for students.

The eastside school district is considering moving fifth graders back into elementary schools as a way to balance enrollment and replicate popular programs.

By 
Carley Lanich
 | September 19