Chicago's Board of Education is considering entering into a four-year, $60 million contract with one of its largest tech suppliers, CDW, to track and inventory devices.

Chicago Public Schools wants to pay one of its biggest tech device suppliers up to $60 million over four years to automatically track the district’s tablets, laptops, and other technology.

The school board is expected to vote later this month on a contract for CDW, the Vernon Hills, Illinois-based technology behemoth that also sells the district tech equipment, for a system and services to help monitor and inventory devices issued to students and district staff.

The move comes after late 2022 reporting by Chalkbeat and WBEZ and an early 2024 report by the district’s inspector general that showed school and district officials were losing track of thousands of computers and other devices after a pandemic-era technology spending spree. That report highlighted what the watchdog deemed unacceptable numbers of lost devices and lack of accountability in safeguarding them.

In January 2024, days after that report came out, the district announced a slew of policy and other changes it said would address the findings, including training school staff and holding them more accountable.

Since then, there have been fewer missing devices as the district started electronically locating more of them, including some detected in countries around the world. More recently, the watchdog recommended that the district either resolve issues with its previous vendor in charge of tracking technology — or find a new one.

Earlier this month, Paul Valente, CPS’ facilities automation architect, told school board members the new contract with CDW would use radio frequency identification, or RFID, tags already on devices and other technology to automatically track them. As a former school technology coordinator, he said, he would spend weeks scouring the building for misplaced devices to do an annual inventory.

“I would have really loved to have had this service because it would have automatically counted the devices for me,” he said.

Bart Epstein, an education technology expert and former CEO of the nonprofit EdTech Evidence Exchange, said the radio frequency identification system could be a worthwhile investment. But given the substantial price tag and the district’s previous missteps with tracking devices, the contract raises questions about how ready the district is to make the most of the investment.

“Chicago has a history of purchasing asset management technology and not using it properly,” he said. “An RFID system automates the counting of devices, but it does not eliminate the humans. Even a great technology that’s poorly implemented is useless.”

The district would still need to train staff on using the system properly and hold them accountable for doing so. CPS has roughly 150 technology coordinators, according to a Chalkbeat analysis of the district’s most recent staffing data.

That’s slightly fewer than 2020, just before the district went on a $308 million technology spending spree buying devices amid the COVID pandemic. Chalkbeat and WBEZ’s 2022 investigation unearthed a pattern of poor tracking of those devices, with many going unused or getting lost. A later investigation by the district’s inspector general found the district marked 77,000 devices as lost or stolen in 2021 and 2022.

In a statement last week, CPS officials told Chalkbeat that multiple initiatives are underway to better track the district’s more than 636,000 technology devices and cut down on losses. These efforts helped reduce annual loss to 7%, down from 11% cited in the most recent OIG report. The new CDW contract would be “a ​​key component of this continued progress,” the district said. The system would let the district track devices that leave school buildings without permission in real time, recover them faster, and make taking annual inventories easier, the district said.

“It should be noted that this work goes beyond the recommendations outlined in the OIG report,” the district said.

At the meeting earlier this month, school board members did not question the contract’s $15 million a year price tag, despite CPS’s ongoing financial challenges. Ed Bannon, an appointed board member from the north west side, asked why the district passed on a lower bid for the job.

Valente initially said CDW put in the lowest bid. Officials acknowledged there was a lower-cost proposal. In response to a question from Chalkbeat, the district said four vendors had submitted proposals, but those would only become public once a contract has been signed.

The district’s facilities department was also looking into adopting the tracking technology offered by CDW to safeguard some of its equipment, Valente said.

Mila Koumpilova is Chalkbeat Chicago’s senior reporter covering Chicago Public Schools. Contact Mila at mkoumpilova@chalkbeat.org.