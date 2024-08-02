There are plenty of opportunities to find free school supplies, backpacks, and enjoy the remaining weeks before the 2024-25 school year begins for Detroit children.

It’s almost time for the 2024-25 school year to begin, and that means one thing: Lots of back-to-school activities in Detroit are underway. They range from activities that give children a final few doses of fun before they head back to the classroom to events that provide free backpacks, school supplies, and other important things kids need to get the school year started successfully.

Below are just some of the upcoming back to school events. Know of others that aren’t on our list? Email us at detroit.tips@chalkbeat.org . (Keep in mind that in most cases, free supplies are available until they run out.)

Saturday, Aug. 3

Back-to-School Fun Day

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Where: 11301 Greiner St; corner of Greiner and Beland Street

What: Free school supplies, food, games, music, local vendor sales. Books will also be available through the Little Free Library. Sponsored by Grace to GROW..

Back-to-School Health & Wellness Block Party

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 27800 George Merrelli Dr, Warren

What to expect: Prizes, free backpacks and school supplies, a DJ, yoga, line dance lessons, hula hoop fitness, BMX bike tricks, bounce houses, free haircuts for boys, food truck, info on college admissions and scholarship opportunities, and health, wellness, and education information. Sponsored by UAW Region 1 and UAW Region 1 - Women’s Council.

Back-to-School Rally

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Where: 15031 Dexter Ave., Union Grace Church

What to expect: Free school supplies, food, fun, and games. Event is for K-12 students.

ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day

Time: Various times throughout the day

Where: Various locations across Detroit

What to expect: The annual Neighborhood Day event features a number of community events sponsored by various organizations across the city. Many of those events include school supply giveaways. You can find a full list of activities on the east side , as well as events on the west side .

Aug. 3-Sept. 11

Back-to-school expos, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Time: Times vary. See link above

Where: Schools across DPSCD

What to expect: Every DPSCD school is hosting a back to school expo. Activities vary by location (see the link above). But the expos include everything from face painting and games to giveaways and music.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Back-to-School Festival

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 23500 W. 7 Mile Road, Greater Grace Temple

What to expect: The event is for students in grades K-6 and includes carnival game rides, face painting, free vision screenings/eyeglasses, backpacks, immunizations, and school supplies.

Aug. 16-Sept. 21

Brilliant Detroit back-to-school events

Time: See the above link for more detailed information

Where: Various locations across Detroit

What to expect: Some of these events include free school supplies, some offer fun activities. You’ll need to check the link above to find the location closest to you.

Aug. 16

Back-to-School Bash

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: 7310 Woodward Ave., Detroit

What to expect: Event includes face painting, bounce houses, music, lunch, crafts, and giveaways of backpacks and school supplies. Sponsored by Assured Family Services.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Back2School Giveaway Event

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Where: 13319 W. 7 Mile Road, Detroit

What to expect: Gift cards for school clothes, school supplies, and more. Event is sponsored by BlackKollar Family.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Back2School Beauty Jam

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Where: 5555 Conner, Detroit

What to expect: Hair styling, manicures, eyebrow arching, facials, makeup tutorials, food, raffles, door prizes. Event is sponsored by Destined for Greatness and is for girls ages 11-17. You must register at the link above.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org .



