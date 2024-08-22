Here are eight new things you'll see in Michigan public schools and five key education policy issues you'll see play out this year.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s free daily newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system and Michigan education policy.

As classes are set to begin for many Michigan students next week, administrators are starting the school year with funding uncertainty and a number of new requirements they must meet.

The state’s education budget didn’t amount to what school leaders expected, with no increase to minimum per-pupil spending and a big cut to funding for student mental health and school safety programs. Advocates are pushing for the legislature to pass a supplemental budget to make up for those losses, but with school starting, administrators must revise their own local budgets to fill any gaps.

“There has been a lot of movement amongst superintendents and school boards to shuffle things around to do everything they can to open with personnel and services in place so students are getting everything they need,” said Bob McCann, executive director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan. “That’s a challenge when budgets don’t necessarily meet expectations.”

Additionally, new mandates are taking effect this school year.

Some of the new initiatives, such as reforms to teacher evaluations, were supported by educators and advocates who say they will be a net positive for schools.

Other ongoing issues that are out of the control of local school leaders, such as a growing population of migrant and refugee children, a federal civil rights case involving the Michigan Department of Education, Title IX court battles, and the proliferation of artificial intelligence, will also have an impact on how schools operate.

School board elections set to take place this November across Michigan will also affect local schools’ policies.

“Our hope is always that partisan politics get left out of these things,” said McCann. “It doesn’t serve schools or students. We’ll have to see how some of that turns out this year.”

What’s new this year in Michigan public schools?

Here are some of the issues we’ll be watching this school year

Hannah Dellinger covers K-12 education and state education policy for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.