Results from the spring 2023-24 M-STEP exam give Michigan a first glimpse at how early learners during COVID-era school shutdowns have been impacted by learning loss.

More Michigan kids who enrolled in school during COVID-era closures are behind in reading and writing compared to before the pandemic started and their older peers, newly released state standardized test results show.

The results, which provide the first look at state proficiency scores for students who entered kindergarten and first grade in the 2020-21 school year, when most schools were virtual, suggest many of those children have struggled to catch up.

Results released Wednesday from the spring Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, known as the M-STEP, show more third and fourth graders were not proficient in English language arts and math in 2023-24 compared to the 2018-19 school year. The proficiency rates in English language arts were also lower compared to their peers in the same grades last year.

The students who took the M-STEP for the first time as third graders began kindergarten in the 2020-21 school year, when some schools — particularly those serving the most at-risk students in the state — were shut down, and those students began their K-12 careers behind a screen.

The state data points to a similar trend revealed in some national research: Younger children struggled with remote learning, while older students are showing signs of academic recovery.

“This year’s scores also show that, on average, being educated remotely during the 2020-21 school year rather than in-person during the pandemic affected progress,” said State Superintendent Michael Rice in a statement.

“Being in the learning-to-read window — in preschool or early elementary grades — when COVID-19 hit also affected assessment results on average.”

The learning-to-read window refers to the period of time that most kids learn to read between ages 4 and 7.

In addition to difficulty with remote learning, education researchers have suggested several possible explanations for why younger learners were more affected by pandemic learning loss. Fewer kids enrolled in preschool and kindergarten during the early days of COVID because early childhood education was severely disrupted, which may be a contributing factor.

Other key takeaways from the new statewide results:

For Michigan third graders, 39.6% were proficient (or advanced) in English language arts during the 2023-2024 school year. That’s down from 40.9% the previous year and 45.1% in the last school year before the pandemic.

Fifth, seventh, and eighth grade English language proficiency rates increased, while sixth grade stayed the same.

Math proficiency improved in grades 3 through 7 for the second year in a row.

Key takeaways from some local districts:

At Detroit Public Schools Community District, third grade reading proficiency was at 11.7% for the 2023-2024 school year, compared to 12.4% the previous year and 11.9% in 2019. Third grade math was at 15.1%, up from 13.9% the prior year but down from 16% pre-pandemic.

In Plymouth-Canton Community Schools, 55.4% of third graders were proficient in reading, compared to 58.5% the previous year and 61% in 2019. In third grade math, 56.8% of third graders were proficient, compared to 58.4% the previous year and 62.8% pre-pandemic.

At Ann Arbor Public Schools, third grade reading proficiency has hovered around 60 or 61% over the last few years. But pre-pandemic, proficiency was at 67.4%. Math proficiency for third graders was at 62.5%, compared to 70% pre-pandemic.

Each spring, students in grades 3 through 7 take the M-STEP in English language arts and math. Students in fifth grade also take the M-STEP in science and social students. The PSATs are given to eighth graders in English language arts and math, and the SAT is given to 11th graders in the same subjects.

In the 2019-20 school year, the exams were not given to students due to disruptions from COVID. The tests were optional in the 2020-21 school year. Because of these disruptions, educators and experts often compare new test result data to the 2018-19 school year to measure learning loss.

The new results suggest Michigan is not improving its literacy problem

Michigan student literacy rates have long ranked among the lowest in the nation. The state was ranked 43rd in the country for fourth grade reading on the 2022 National Assessment for Educational Progress.

Currently, schools in the state are not required to follow a set reading curriculum. While the Michigan Department of Education provides some guidance on using evidence-based programs, districts and often individual schools may use different curriculum under local control.

Two proposed bills in the Michigan Legislature would require schools to use reading curriculum and interventions for students with trouble learning to read that are backed by the science of reading, or early literacy instruction that emphasizes phonics along with building vocabulary and background knowledge.

The state Senate approved the legislation in March, but it has not yet been taken up by the House. Prior iterations of the bills have stalled or failed.

Rice, the state superintendent, is urging legislators to approve the bills, which are designed to help kids with characteristics of dyslexia. He said MDE is also continuing to encourage elementary educators to take the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, or LETRS training. MDE administers a grant to pay for teachers to take the training.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s budget director chided Rice for not distributing $140 million in teacher literacy training funds more quickly. But MDE pushed back at the time, saying school literacy training was ongoing and not impacted by funding delays.

In his statement this week, Rice also reiterated his position that students who lost “considerable in-person instruction” during COVID may need additional in-person instruction time, such as a longer school year or instruction in the summer.

“Our in-person instructional school year was skinny before the pandemic and, for

some students, became skinnier during and after the pandemic,” Rice said.

Some school districts offer summer school. Plus, the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential is administering $57 million in grants so that community organizations can provide programming to students in the summer and before and after school.

Education experts and school district officials often recommend caution with state standardized test results, arguing that a student’s performance on a test taken once a year does not tell the full picture of their academic level.

“The M-STEP assessments are rigorous and not meant to measure reading ability or math ability by themselves,” said Andrew Middlestead, director of the MDE Office of Educational Assessment and Accountability.

“Rather, they are meant to measure understanding of a broad set of rigorous subject matter standards. Students who score below proficient are not necessarily performing below their grade level, and many who are below proficient perform well in high school, college, and in their chosen professions.”

The new state test results come roughly two months before the November election, where voters will select local and state school board members, along with representatives for the Michigan House.

Democrats who currently control both chambers of the Legislature have passed laws lowering the amount test scores can factor into educator evaluations, restored several subjects of collective bargaining and removed the requirement that school districts hold back third grade students who were behind in reading.

There remain large gaps between test scores of students who are economically disadvantaged and those who are not, according to the new results.

This year, third grade students from economically disadvantaged families scored 30.2 percentage points lower in reading than their peers and 32.7 points lower in third grade math, on average.

This story will be updated with more analysis of the state test scores and reactions from education leaders across the state.

