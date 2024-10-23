2024 Election

Wayne County school enhancement millage: What you need to know

By 
Shannon Mackie
 | October 23, 2024, 7:04pm UTC
A large building with a mural on the side with green trees and cars along the street.
Voters across Wayne County will weigh in Nov. 5 on the renewal of a countywide enhancement millage that provides additional revenue for public schools. (Elaine Cromie / Votebeat)

Following a blockbuster year for ballot measures in 2022, this year’s general election is pretty quiet. Detroiters will see two local questions at the very end of the ballot. Both are millage questions.

Here’s what you need to know about the proposal to renew the Wayne County Regional Enhancement Millage.

What is Wayne County’s Regional Enhancement Millage?

The millage provides funding to county schools through the intermediate school district, Wayne RESA, as a supplement to state funding. Funds are shared among all 33 Wayne County school districts and more than 90 eligible public school academies based on student enrollment. Voters initially passed this millage in 2016 and renewed it in 2020 to last through the end of 2027. It’s up for another six-year renewal through 2033.

Wayne RESA says schools have used millage funding to reduce class sizes, improve safety and wellness services, and hire more teachers, among other things. In 2018, the agency said Detroit Public Schools Community District used the funds to stabilize its budget and increase staff salaries.

How much would this millage renewal cost me?

If renewed, this millage will tax property owners at a rate of about 1.98 mills per year for six years, starting in 2028. That means, for example, a homeowner whose house is worth $100,000 ($50,000 taxable value) would continue to pay about $8 per month.

Who’s in favor of the millage renewal?

Several superintendents, along with school board members and union officials, are urging voters to approve the millage renewal.

Some school boards opposed the millage in 2016 because their communities paid in more than their districts got back. But there does not appear to be an organized opposition to this year’s measure.

Shannon Mackie is a freelance writer for Outlier Media.

The Latest
After years of closures, four new facility schools open for Colorado’s ‘most vulnerable’ students

“It’s a sign that things are moving in the right direction,” said outgoing state Sen. Rachel Zenzinger.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 9:45am UTC
Are FAFSA glitches fixed? Students are testing the form to find out

The federal Education Department hopes to fix issues with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by widespread nationwide testing.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | October 23
‘Backbone of New York City’: Arts groups showcase their work to schools, as funding concerns remain

Dozens of cultural arts organizations flocked to Lincoln Center for an event held by Council member Gale Brewer, connecting local schools to arts education programs.

By 
Julian Shen-Berro
 | October 23
CPS proposes giving priority to pre-K students who want to stay in the same school for kindergarten

The change would help families of pre-K students who live outside a school’s boundary or attend one of 15 magnet schools.

By 
Becky Vevea
 | October 23
Transform Schools and Drive Student Success Through Comprehensive Professional Development

The need for comprehensive approaches that address both academic needs and non-academic barriers to student success has never been more critical. The role that professional development (PD) plays in addressing these needs is pivotal.

By 
our sponsor, Catapult Learning
 | October 23
Wayne County school enhancement millage: What you need to know

The Wayne Regional Educational Service Agency will distribute revenue to local districts through the millage.

By 
Shannon Mackie
 | October 23