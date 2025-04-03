P.S. Weekly PodcastTrump AdministrationDiversity & Equity

LISTEN: The battle over ethnic studies in NYC schools

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | April 3, 2025, 9:00am UTC
Two high school students sit side by side at a wooden desk working on laptops.
P.S. Weekly producers Bernie Carmona Pereda, left, and Isabella Mason discuss ethnic studies courses in New York City schools. (Carolina Hidalgo / P.S. Weekly)
P.S. Weekly is a student-produced podcast that casts light on important issues in the nation's largest school system. The Bell's team of 10 student producers who come from different public high schools work alongside Chalkbeat NY's reporters to bring you stories, perspectives, and commentary you won't get anywhere else.

Sign up for Chalkbeat New York’s free daily newsletter to get essential news about NYC’s public schools delivered to your inbox.

Welcome back to Season 2 of P.S. Weekly! Episode 1 dives into the state of ethnic studies in New York City schools and how the Trump administration could threaten the recent expansion of Black studies, LGBTQ history, and other diverse curriculums in schools across the five boroughs.

Producers Bernie Carmona Pereda, of Beacon High School, and Isabella Mason, from Midwood High School, discuss the critical role of ethnic studies courses — and their uncertain future.

Hear from Marame Diop, a sophomore at Yale who created an ethnic studies course while a student at Beacon High School, which gave her peers an alternative to typical history classes that focus too much “on some old, white, dead guy.”

And Chalkbeat reporter Julian Shen-Berro explains how federal pressures could lead to potential self-censorship in the classroom, raising concerns about the future of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in the nation’s largest school system.

P.S. Weekly is available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Reach us at PSWeekly@chalkbeat.org.

P.S. Weekly is a collaboration between Chalkbeat and The Bell, made possible by generous support from The Pinkerton Foundation.

Listen for new P.S. Weekly episodes Thursdays this spring.

The Latest
PODCAST: The battle over ethnic studies in NYC schools

What’s the state of ethnic studies in New York City schools? And how does recent political opposition from the Trump administration threaten its expansion?

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | Today, 9:00am UTC
Different plans advance for intervention in Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Community leaders are divided about what type of intervention is needed.

By 
Max Lubbers
 | Today, 2:05am UTC
Colorado bill on private equity in child care advances, but its future is in question

The current version of the legislation is a far cry from what bill sponsors envisioned.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | April 2
The future of two closing Denver school buildings is decided. The fate of three others is TBD.

One building will become a preschool center. Another will be the new home of an existing middle and high school.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | April 2
Students who earn top college-bound diploma will get automatic admission to Indiana universities

Students who complete one of the state’s new graduation pathways will also be eligible for interviews with large companies.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | April 2
Little kids, big increase: NYC Council wants more for early childhood education than Eric Adams

The council asked for nearly $300 million more for early childhood education, which has emerged as a major sticking point in recent budget negotiations.

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | April 2