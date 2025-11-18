Early ChildhoodMichigan education policy

Michigan reports record enrollment in the state’s free preschool program, but openings are aplenty

By 
Lori Higgins
 | November 18, 2025, 9:22pm UTC
A photograph of a large group of young children and two adults standing at a crosswalk waiting to cross the stree.
Michigan officials on Tuesday announced record enrollment in the state's Great Start Readiness Program as efforts continue to make preschool free for all children in Michigan regardless of income. (Erin Kirkland for Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system and Michigan education policy.

A record number of children are enrolled in Michigan’s free preschool program this year, the second in which the state has invested in making it available for all children regardless of income.

But programs across the state still have plenty of openings, a sign that many families don’t know the program is available.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials from the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education Advancement and Potential announced that 51,000 children are enrolled in the Great Start Readiness Program. That’s an increase of 8,900 over last year.

During the 2023-24 school year, the last before the state launched its PreK for All initiative, 36,466 children were enrolled. A bipartisan effort in the Michigan legislature has invested additional money in the state budget to fund the expansion, which began with the 2024-25 school year.

The PreK for All initiative has been aimed at removing income and other restrictions on the Great Start Readiness Program, essentially allowing any child to enroll whether they are from a low-income home or not. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in her 2023 proposal to gradually expand to a universal preschool program in Michigan, said it would “ensure children arrive at kindergarten ready to learn.”

The expansion comes as Michigan’s K-12 system has faced criticism because students have struggled on state and national exams at a time when many other states are showing more impressive gains.

The Great Start Readiness Program is one of four preschool programs in which the state is expanding access by eliminating income restrictions. The others include the federal Head Start program, developmental kindergarten, and early childhood special education.

Beverly Walker-Griffea, director of MiLEAP, said families who enroll their children in PreK for All programs save an estimated $14,000 each year. That’s crucial, she said, “at a time like this, when the cost of just about everything is going up.”

Blake Kish is a parent of six children under the age of 8. Two have been enrolled in the Great Start Readiness Program at St. George School in Flint Township.

“The PreK For All has been a blessing, of course, for the household, but mostly for the kids,” Kish said.

“I recommend any parent that has a child that is 4 years old, get your child in this program. Get your kid in the classroom, give them that head start, give them the winning edge,” Kish said. “We are shaping the future of Michigan.”

Emily Laidlaw, deputy director for early education at MiLEAP, noted that “children who attend a high quality pre-K program are more likely to graduate from high school, go on to college or career training and start their career strong.”

“Pre-K teaches critical social skills, including how to share, work and play together, and get along with others,” Laidlaw said.

Laidlaw said the state will continue to get the word out about the program to families across the state who have not yet enrolled.

Parents can visit Michigan’s PreK for All website to find out more information about enrolling their children.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Memphis school board moves closer to filing lawsuit over 2026 reset election

The MSCS board voted Tuesday to hire a lawyer who will assess the legality of cutting short five members' terms in the 2026 race. Candidate filing starts next month.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | Today, 2:40am UTC
10,000 after-school seats are added across NYC boroughs

Adams added the after-school seats at 75 schools just 43 days before leaving office.

By 
Ananya Chetia
 | Today, 12:17am UTC
Federal K-12 office moving to Labor as part of Trump bid to dismantle Education Department

Six interagency agreements move core functions of the Education Department to other departments. Special ed is not affected, yet.

By 
Erica Meltzer
 | November 18
Here’s How Colorado’s 2026 Teacher of the Year fought back against viral TikTok challenges

‘The number of students became so big that I had to find new ways for them to get involved,’ said Stephen Paulson.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | November 18
At City Council hearing on schools, Philadelphia mayor warns against ‘fights’ over school closures

The City Council also pressed school officials about why the principals union has not had a contract since August.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
and
Carly Sitrin
 | November 18
Michigan reports record enrollment in the state’s free preschool program, but openings are aplenty

“Get your kid in the classroom, give them that head start, give them the winning edge,” parent Blake Kish recommends. “We are shaping the future of Michigan.”

By 
Lori Higgins
 | November 18