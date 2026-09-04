Colorado announced this week five of the eight finalists for the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year award. The state plans to announce the other three finalists next week.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

Colorado education officials have announced five of the eight finalists for Colorado’s teacher of the year award after winnowing down the 21 semifinalists announced in June.

The five include a computer science teacher who pushes his Douglas County students to explore and a Trinidad middle school language arts teacher described as a “breath of fresh air.” There’s also an Aurora Spanish and world language teacher who was nominated because she has created an inclusive classroom culture.

We're on a need-to-know basis. Every weekday morning, Chalkbeat Colorado is bringing thousands of subscribers the news on public schools and education policy that they need to start their day. Sign up for our free newsletter to join them. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Colorado Department of Education surprised the five finalists with a classroom celebration and gave each of them a $1,000 check from the department and the Boettcher Foundation. Their schools also received $500 from the foundation.

The department will announce three more finalists next week as part of the annual competition that received nearly 300 applications from 76 districts this year.

The state will announce the winner next month. They will receive $10,000 from the department and Boettcher Foundation and serve as a Colorado teaching ambassador, whose duties include acting as spokesperson for teachers and participating in education policy discussions. They are also eligible for the National Teacher of the Year program.

Social studies teacher Stephen Paulson was Colorado’s 2026 teacher of the year. He was the first-ever winner from the Greeley-Evans school district.

The finalists announced so far are:

Jason Cochrane, science and cybersecurity teacher, Mountain Vista High School, Douglas County School District.

Jason Cochrane teaches at Mountain Vista High School. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Colorado Department of Education surprised five of the eight finalists for the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year with a celebration in their classroom. (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Education)

“This well-deserved honor recognizes a phenomenal educator whose curiosity for science and technology empowers students to explore new horizons,” said Erin Kane, Douglas County School District’s superintendent. “We are so fortunate to have such a high-caliber educator as part of the Mountain Vista High School and Douglas County School District family.”

Arjun Sahdev, fifth grade teacher, Minnequa Elementary School, Pueblo School District 60.

Arjun Sahdev teaches at Minnequa Elementary School. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Colorado Department of Education surprised five of the eight finalists for the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year with a celebration in their classroom. (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Education)

“Mr. Sahdev’s selection as a finalist for this honor serves as a testament to his passion for our learners and their success, to his professional expertise, and to his willingness to continue to develop his reflective practice as a teacher,” said Barbara Kimzey, Pueblo 60’s superintendent. “His deep commitment to using his expertise, talents, and creativity to support our young learners inspires not only his students, but also his colleagues, and our entire Pueblo community.”

Jessie Russett, sixth grade English language arts teacher, Trinidad Middle School, Trinidad School District.

Jessie Russett teaches at Trinidad Middle School. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Colorado Department of Education surprised five of the eight finalists for the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year with a celebration in their classroom. (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Education)

“Ms. Russett is a breath of fresh air,” said Olivia Bachicha, Trinidad’s superintendent. “Her dedication to our students and our community is evident in everything that she does. She is a true leader of learning for our students and ESL community.”

Viviana Martínez, Spanish and world language teacher, Vista PEAK Preparatory High School, Aurora Public Schools.

Viviana Martínez teaches at Vista PEAK Preparatory High School. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Colorado Department of Education surprised five of the eight finalists for the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year with a celebration in their classroom. (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Education)

“The true measure of a teacher’s success is in the inclusive culture they create in their classroom and the indelible impact they leave long after a student walks out of their school doors,” said Aurora Superintendent Michael Giles Jr. “Mrs. Martínez is an expert at both and we are honored to call her an Aurora Public Schools teacher.”

Merci Ames, science teacher, Strasburg High School, Strasburg School District 31J.

Merci Ames teaches at Strasburg High School. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Colorado Department of Education surprised five of the eight finalists for the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year with a celebration in their classroom. (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Education)

“Ames is an exceptional educator whose compassion, integrity, and selfless service make every student feel seen, valued, and supported,” said Strasburg Superintendent Kelle Bongard. “She brings warmth, demand, purpose, and unwavering dedication to her classroom and the entire school community, leading through the small, often unseen acts that change lives. Mrs. Ames stands out because she consistently does the right thing, the right way, and gives of herself without expectation, and all for the benefit of her students.”

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.