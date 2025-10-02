Teaching & Classroom

Colorado’s 2026 Teacher of the Year is Greeley social studies teacher Stephen Paulson

By 
Ann Schimke
 | October 2, 2025, 10:43pm UTC
A photograph of a white man in a white shirt with his hand over his heart showing gratitude with a school gym full of students and adults.
Teacher Stephen Paulson of Greeley Central High School was named Colorado's 2026 Teacher of the Year on Thursday. (Valerie Mosley / Colorado Department of Education)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

Social studies teacher Stephen Paulson was named Colorado’s 2026 teacher of the year on Thursday — the first ever winner from the Greeley-Evans school district.

Paulson, who teaches at Greeley Central High School, was mobbed with celebrating students after a Thursday morning ceremony in the school’s gym.

A high school teacher for 11 years, Paulson has led the school’s Advancement Via Individual Determination or AVID program, which helps many first-generation students prepare for college and careers. He also spearheaded a mentorship project that matches 10th graders with local professionals and launched a school cleanup project that turned into a broader service effort.

A photograph of a white man in a white shirt stands in front of a large group of students in a gym.
Greeley Central High School students rally around teacher Stephen Paulson after he was named Colorado's 2026 Teacher of the Year on Thurs. (Valerie Mosley / Colorado Department of Education)

Paulson was among 419 applicants for the 2026 Colorado Teacher of the Year Award. State officials announced 22 semifinalists in June and eight finalists in September. As part of his award, he’ll receive a $5,000 check from the Boettcher Foundation. During his term as Colorado Teacher of the Year, which starts in January, he’ll attend NASA space camp.

Paulson will also represent Colorado in the National Teacher of the Year competition. Janet Damon, a Denver teacher who is the 2025 Colorado Teacher of the Year, was one of four finalists selected for the national award last year. A high school English teacher from Pennsylvania was named the winner in April.

Paulson was described as a dedicated teacher who makes students feel seen and helps them realize their potential, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Education.

Student Rodrigo Garcia, in a letter submitted to the state on Paulson’s behalf, wrote, “He pushes us not because he has to, but because he believes and has even more faith in us than we have in ourselves. … Mr. Paulson isn’t only preparing us for the next grade level, but for life. We will forever be grateful for him.”

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat, covering early childhood issues and early literacy. Contact Ann at aschimke@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Memphis-Shelby County School Board will switch to a political primary in 2026

Some incumbent MSCS board members say they won’t align with a party. But that could put them at a disadvantage in a Democratic stronghold like Shelby County.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | October 2
‘Stand together’: Lawmakers, CTU call for more support to protect immigrant students, families

After a rash of ICE appearances and arrests, labor leaders and elected officials sharply criticized the federal government’s immigration actions.

By 
Reema Amin
 | October 2
Greeley social studies teacher Stephen Paulson named Colorado’s 2026 Teacher of the Year

Paulson was selected from among 419 applicants.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | October 2
With 24 new paras, this Colorado school district is playing the long game to boost reading skills

Less than a quarter of Westminster’s elementary and middle school students are reading and writing at grade level, according to 2025 state literacy test results.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | October 2
Mamdani wants to scrap gifted programs for NYC’s youngest students, sparking fierce debate

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa immediately denounced Mamdani’s proposals and said they would expand gifted programs.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | October 2
After the government shutdown canceled a U.S. Capitol tour for Bronx students, AOC stepped in.

Students from Zeta Charter School in the Bronx were disappointed when their Capitol tour was canceled by the government shutdown. But they soon got an unforgettable civics lesson.

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | October 2