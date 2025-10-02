Teacher Stephen Paulson of Greeley Central High School was named Colorado's 2026 Teacher of the Year on Thursday.

Social studies teacher Stephen Paulson was named Colorado’s 2026 teacher of the year on Thursday — the first ever winner from the Greeley-Evans school district.

Paulson, who teaches at Greeley Central High School, was mobbed with celebrating students after a Thursday morning ceremony in the school’s gym.

A high school teacher for 11 years, Paulson has led the school’s Advancement Via Individual Determination or AVID program, which helps many first-generation students prepare for college and careers. He also spearheaded a mentorship project that matches 10th graders with local professionals and launched a school cleanup project that turned into a broader service effort.

Greeley Central High School students rally around teacher Stephen Paulson after he was named Colorado's 2026 Teacher of the Year on Thurs. (Valerie Mosley / Colorado Department of Education)

Paulson was among 419 applicants for the 2026 Colorado Teacher of the Year Award. State officials announced 22 semifinalists in June and eight finalists in September. As part of his award, he’ll receive a $5,000 check from the Boettcher Foundation. During his term as Colorado Teacher of the Year, which starts in January, he’ll attend NASA space camp.

Paulson will also represent Colorado in the National Teacher of the Year competition. Janet Damon, a Denver teacher who is the 2025 Colorado Teacher of the Year, was one of four finalists selected for the national award last year. A high school English teacher from Pennsylvania was named the winner in April.

Paulson was described as a dedicated teacher who makes students feel seen and helps them realize their potential, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Education.

Student Rodrigo Garcia, in a letter submitted to the state on Paulson’s behalf, wrote, “He pushes us not because he has to, but because he believes and has even more faith in us than we have in ourselves. … Mr. Paulson isn’t only preparing us for the next grade level, but for life. We will forever be grateful for him.”

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat, covering early childhood issues and early literacy. Contact Ann at aschimke@chalkbeat.org.