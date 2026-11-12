Detroit school district office aims to de-escalate parent conflicts and address complaints

DPSCD's new Family, Advocacy, Intervention, and Restoration, or FAIR, office uses coaches to resolve conflicts between parents and school staff.

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The Detroit school district saw an increase in parent complaints about issues with their children’s schools and conflicts with staff in recent years.

In response, the Detroit Public Schools Community District created a new office last year designed to handle those issues through restorative practices, which includes coaching through conflicts and checking in on parents’ well-being. The Family, Advocacy, Intervention, and Restoration, or FAIR, office uses parent coaches and DPSCD staff to help resolve issues in all of the district’s schools. Their work is also intended to boost enrollment and keep students in the district.

The office handles issues ranging from facilitating restorative meetings between parents and school staff, as well as helping families navigate the student discipline process.

The office was also formed to help parents properly escalate complaints through the central office, Superintendent Nikoali Vitti told Chalkbeat in an email.

“School leaders also desired for more support to work with parents who are still learning effective ways to communicate their legitimate frustrations with schools and staff that avoid threats,” said Vitti.

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Tanisha Kuhn Sewart, a parent of five DPSCD students, said the office is helpful for parents who want help addressing ongoing issues.

“If something needs to be cleaned up in the school, if it’s bad customer service … then that’s what that office is there for,” she said.

Kuhn Sewart said she’s recommended other parents use the FAIR office, including one that was planning to leave the district due to frustrations with her child’s school.

“She just felt like she was not being treated right,” said Kuhn Stewart.

Two of the office’s goals are to strengthen student enrollment and retention, as well as “improve family favorability toward the district,” according to a presentation given by administrators in April.

Increasing the number of students who return to DPSCD schools is a key strategy in boosting the district’s enrollment.

While the district has improved in a number of areas in the 10 years since DPSCD was created — including chronic absenteeism rates, performance on state standardized tests, and filling teacher vacancies — student enrollment has remained largely flat.

There were more than 49,620 students enrolled this fall, according to the district, compared to 49,717 in 2018-19.

The fall-to-fall re-enrollment rate this year was 73%, according to DPSCD. The rate has improved by 3 percentage points compared to 2018-19.

The district piloted FAIR at 31 schools last fall. It has since been expanded to all in the district.

In 2025-26, the office resolved 96 issues with 20 parent coaches, according to DPSCD. More than 1,431 parents and guardians in the district received coaching and there were 58 targeted trainings and workshops for administrators and school staff.

The office dealt with five restriction letter appeals last school year. Restriction letters, which limit access to schools, are issued in some cases when parents or guardians cause disruptions. There were 56 issued in 2025-26, according to DPSCD. The restrictions are lifted at the end of each school year.

The office also mediated student incidents that involved multiple families, “so that students and families could safely participate in graduation activities,” said Vitti.

Parent coaches get a monthly stipend of up to $400 a month. They are trained in de-escalating conflicts, advocacy, and navigating district and community resources.

Sharlonda Buckman, DPSCD’s chief external engagement officer, said the coaching consists of dialogue with parents, helping navigate resources, and referring parents to administrators when necessary.

Hannah Dellinger covers Detroit schools for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.