Detroit Public School Community District Superintendent Nicolai Vitti, left, and Detroit Public Schools Board President Angelique Peterson-Mayberry speak with a class at Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary-Middle School on the first day of school on Mon., Aug. 28, 2023 in Detroit, Mich.

Want to stay up to date on the latest news from the Detroit school board while also having a way to text your school board questions to Chalkbeat’s journalists? Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s texting service.

Each month, Hannah Dellinger, who writes about DPSCD for us, sifts through agendas and documents, attends board meetings, and interviews Detroit leaders, attendees, and others before and after the meetings. She reports the decisions made by the school board and tells the stories of the people who will be affected by those decisions.

And with our texting service, you’ll stay in the loop on the latest Detroit school board news, regardless of whether you’re able to attend board meetings.

Here’s how it works:

Sign up by texting SCHOOL to 313-385-4796 or enter your phone number into the box below.

Once you sign up, you’ll get a reminder text before each meeting, as well as a text after the meeting to tell you the news, and a text on occasion when there is additional important Detroit school board news.

Plus, the texts are a direct line to Chalkbeat Detroit, so if you have questions you don’t see the answers to, you can text back and ask us.

This is one more way our team works to inform the community, spark conversation, and inspire you to take action. Our team wants to hold district officials accountable for doing right by their students while also sharing what’s important to students, parents, and teachers.

The Detroit school district hosts its monthly virtual board meetings at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, and you can find the monthly schedule here.