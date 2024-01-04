Text with Chalkbeat for updates on the 2024 legislative session in Indiana

Statehouse policy and politicsIndiana General Assembly

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | January 4, 2024, 5:28pm UTC
The pillars inside the Indiana Statehouse

A view inside the Indiana Statehouse. The 2024 legislative session begins in Indiana on January 8. (Image Ideas / Getty Images)

The Latest
Private schooling in Indiana grew this year, but vouchers grew much more. Here’s why that matters.

The number of Choice Scholarships grew by about 30% following lawmakers’ decision last year to dramatically expand eligibility for the voucher program.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | Today, 5:29pm UTC
Get updates via text on Indiana education issues during the 2024 legislative session

Chalkbeat Indiana is launching a new texting service with updates about bills affecting schools and students.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | Today, 5:28pm UTC
Taking bereavement leave made me a better teacher

When I came back weeks later, I was determined to share what I had learned about loss — and showing up for those who are grieving — with my students.

By 
Lauren Barrett
 | Today, 1:00pm UTC
He’s been in prison in Colorado for 29 years. For the past 6 months, he’s been teaching college.

Like his students, David Carrillo wears a green jumpsuit. He holds a position that is extremely rare in prison: He's an incarcerated professor teaching in a prison bachelor's degree program.

By 
Jason Gonzales
and
Charlotte West
 | Today, 12:00pm UTC
CPS has 42 ‘exemplary’ schools, but just five are majority-Black. Two principals consider why.

Of Chicago’s 42 "exemplary" schools, five are majority-Black. Chalkbeat visited two to find out what sets them apart.

By 
Crystal Paul
 | Today, 11:00am UTC
Only two entities would be allowed to authorize new charter schools in Indianapolis under proposed bill

The legislation follows a Chalkbeat analysis of charter school accountability that found few guardrails for authorizers in state law.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | January 3