Text with Chalkbeat for updates on the 2024 legislative session in Indiana

The number of Choice Scholarships grew by about 30% following lawmakers’ decision last year to dramatically expand eligibility for the voucher program.
Chalkbeat Indiana is launching a new texting service with updates about bills affecting schools and students.
When I came back weeks later, I was determined to share what I had learned about loss — and showing up for those who are grieving — with my students.
Like his students, David Carrillo wears a green jumpsuit. He holds a position that is extremely rare in prison: He's an incarcerated professor teaching in a prison bachelor's degree program.
Of Chicago’s 42 "exemplary" schools, five are majority-Black. Chalkbeat visited two to find out what sets them apart.
The legislation follows a Chalkbeat analysis of charter school accountability that found few guardrails for authorizers in state law.