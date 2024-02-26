Charter schools

Circle City Prep’s lesson in Black history has special meaning to school’s culinary club

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | February 26, 2024, 12:00pm UTC
A teacher with long brown hair holds up a picture book to a class full of young students sitting on a colorful rug in a classroom. Students are wearing a grey shirt and light tan pants as a uniform and many students have colorful beads in their braids.
First-graders learn about Georgia Gilmore’s role in the Montgomery bus boycott during a read aloud of “Pies from Nowhere” from their teacher, Olivia Hayes on Thurs., Feb. 22, 2024 at Circle City Prep school in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Amelia Pak-Harvey / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

First-grader Alayah Parks sat quietly while her teacher read her class, “Pies from Nowhere,” the story of Georgia Gilmore, the civil rights activist who used her cooking skills to help fund the historic Montgomery bus boycott.

“Standing up for other people and standing up for yourself is good,” Alayah said, “and is better when it makes your community happy.”

The students in teacher Olivia Hayes’ class learned how Gilmore organized a secret cooking operation after Black residents in Montgomery began boycotting the bus system to protest unequal treatment in December 1955. The proceeds from the sales helped pay for alternative modes of transportation that the city’s Black residents used during the 381-day boycott.

But the story holds special significance for this school on the far eastside — this semester, Circle City Prep launched its culinary club for students at the K-8 school, which plans to host a bake sale to raise money during the school’s Black History Month celebration next week.

Culinary club students also learned about Gilmore’s impact and the connection between food sales and the civil rights movement, when NFL player and Indianapolis native David Bell read them the book earlier this month.

“Hopefully, it just shows them that they can do things to maybe one day be their own business owner, or be able to raise money for themselves,” said Crystal Prell, a club leader who also works in the school’s kitchen.

The club of about 15 students meets twice a week, cooking fried chicken, grilled cheese, and garlic bread pizza. Prell hopes to use the funds from the bake sale to buy more stovetop burners and ingredients for future recipes.

Students will sell their baked goods at the school, 4002 N. Franklin Road, just before the school’s Black History Month celebration at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 29.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Massive House proposal is third universal school voucher bill before Tennessee lawmakers

In addition to school choice, GOP plan seeks changes to public school testing, teacher evaluations

By 
Marta W. Aldrich
 | Today, 3:18am UTC
‘Living History’ theater program helps Chicago Public Schools students connect with critical issues

Theater program run by TimeLine Theatre aims to connect Chicago Public Schools’ students to history and current events.

By 
Crystal Paul
 | Today, 12:15am UTC
Jeffco parents are trying to keep a school in their community. They need half a million dollars.

Jefferson Academy, a local charter school, fell short of its enrollment goal to open.

By 
Yesenia Robles
 | February 26
Indiana’s bills on civics education get major changes in the final weeks of session

One bill has been stripped of language on civics education to instead focus on allowing chaplains in public schools.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | February 26
Here’s how Detroit schools are adapting to meet the needs of migrant students.

Advocates say a recent wave of migrants and refugees to southeast Michigan have brought new students to Detroit schools. Here are the steps the district is taking to meet their needs in the short- and long-term.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | February 26
Circle City Prep students take inspiration from civil rights activist during Black History Month

The Indianapolis charter school on the far eastside recently celebrated its new food lab and launched a culinary club, which hopes to take inspiration from a civil rights story.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | February 26