Charter schoolsTeachers and teachingInnovation schools

You’re invited: Hear back-to-school stories from the Indianapolis community and share your own

By 
MJ Slaby
 | June 30, 2025, 11:00am UTC
A man holds a microphone sharing a story while a few people sitting at a table in the foreground.
Chalkbeat Indiana and Indy Kids Winning are teaming up with Mirror Indy for a community story slam on Aug. 21. (Brieyonna Gamble for Chalkbeat)

Whether you’re a student, parent, or educator, the start of a new school year is filled with fresh starts and memories.

Maybe it’s the first day at a new school. Or being on the other side of things as the parent waving good-bye. Or maybe it was the start of a school year that made a big impact on you — but you didn’t know it then.

Join us for “New and Nostalgic: A back-to-school community story slam” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21 at the Pitch Bleachers inside the AMP at 16 Tech, 1220 Waterway Blvd.

This event is a twist on previous educator story slams — it is open to the community so students, parents, educators, and community members can all come together to tell their stories about the shared experience of back-to-school. We’ll share, connect, and learn from each other as we embark on another new school year. The story slam is co-hosted by Chalkbeat Indiana, Indy Kids Winning, and Mirror Indy.

If you are interested in participating or want to learn more about sharing your story, please fill out this form.

This event is sponsored by ClusterTruck. It’s free, but RSVP is encouraged. Get your ticket here.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and drink will be provided.

MJ Slaby oversees Chalkbeat Indiana’s coverage as bureau chief. Contact MJ at mslaby@chalkbeat.org.

