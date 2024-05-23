Indianapolis Public SchoolsInnovation schools

IU Indianapolis expands automatic admissions pilot to IPS charter high schools

Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | May 23, 2024, 10:00am UTC
Indiana University Indianapolis is expanding its automatic admissions pilot initiative that grants automatic admission to IPS students with a GPA of at least 3.0. (Paul Bersebach / MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

Indiana University Indianapolis is expanding its automatic admissions program to admit qualifying students in all charter high schools in the Indianapolis Public Schools Innovation Network.

The announcement on Thursday builds off of the groundbreaking program IU Indianapolis and IPS announced in September that grants automatic admission to seniors with a grade point average of at least 3.0. At that time, the pilot initiative extended to seniors at Crispus Attucks, Arsenal Tech, Shortridge, and George Washington high schools, which are run directly by the district. As of May 13, 158 seniors at those schools have been automatically admitted for the fall of 2024.

Now, the program is expanding to cover students in the district’s Innovation Network high schools, all of which are autonomous charter schools. The first round of seniors in those charters will be admitted through the pilot for the fall of 2025.

The Innovation Network schools now covered by the pilot are:

  • Christel House Watanabe High School.
  • Herron High School.
  • Herron-Riverside High School.
  • Hope Academy.
  • KIPP Indy Legacy High School.
  • Phalen Virtual Leadership Academy.
  • Purdue Polytechnic High School-North.
  • Purdue Polytechnic High School-Englewood.

The pilot grants automatic admission to students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher without requiring an application, an application fee, or submission of a high school transcript. Instead, qualifying students are notified of their eligibility and fill out an online form.

The pilot, launched in partnership with EmployIndy, also gives admitted students access to career and advising services on the IU Indianapolis campus, according to a press release of the announcement.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said in a statement that the program’s expansion is a “transformative moment” in the educational journey for students and families.

“We know that this initiative holds the potential to significantly enhance the numbers of IPS graduates attending colleges or universities,” Johnson said. “Together, we’re paving the way for a future where every student can aspire, achieve and seamlessly transition to higher education, contributing to the growing success of our graduates.”

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.

