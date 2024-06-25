More than 30 school board seats will be on ballots across Marion County this November.

This article was originally published by WFYI.

More than 30 seats across Marion County school boards are on the ballot in the Nov. 5 general election.

School boards don’t oversee the day-to-day operations of districts, instead they have four core duties: adopting policies, such as creation of the student handbook and integration of state and federal regulations; approval of the annual budget and overall fiscal oversight; setting goals; and hiring and evaluating the superintendent.

The organization of school boards and the election of board members differ across districts. Candidates for at-large seats represent all residents within the corporation’s boundaries. Board members can receive up to $2,000 annually, in addition to meeting stipends.

School board members are non-partisan elected positions. The deadline for candidates to declare their candidacy with the Marion County Election Board was June 20. Candidates have until noon July 15 to withdraw from the general election. Winning candidates will start their term in January.

Members of the board for Speedway Schools are appointed by the town board, not elected. Here’s the list of candidates:

Beech Grove Schools

At-large — four open seats

Bradley Gunter

April McManus (incumbent)

Beth Prindle (incumbent)

April Rinks

Dennis Wilson II

Tara Wolf (incumbent)

Franklin Township Community School Corp.

Northwest

Elizabeth Yoder

Southwest

Ryan Donovan

Indianapolis Public Schools

At-large — one open seat

Kenneth Allen (incumbent)

Carrie Harris

Deandra (Dee) Thompson

District 1

Alan Schoff

Ashley Thomas

District 2

Gayle Cosby

Terrencio Davis

Hasaan Rashid

District 4

Allissa Impink

MSD of Decatur Township

At-large — two open seats

Larry Taylor (incumbent)

Estella Vandeventer (incumbent)

MSD of Lawrence Township

At-large — one open seat

Crystal Puckett (incumbent)

Eric Young

District 1

Shaila Mulholland

District 3

Amy Norman (incumbent)

MSD of Pike Township

At-large — four open seats

Angela Barnes (incumbent)

Stephen Hoofer

Matthew Hopp (incumbent)

Nichole Kelley (incumbent)

Toni Wilson

MSD of Warren Township

At-large — four open seats

Howard Dorsey Jr. (incumbent)

Julie French (incumbent)

Candace Hopkins

LaShauna Triplett (incumbent)

Gloria Williams (incumbent)

MSD of Washington Township

At-Large — one open seat

Tracy Krueger (incumbent)

District 1

Deirdre George Davis (incumbent)

District 3

John Fencl (incumbent)

Steven Thompson

MSD of Wayne Township

At-large — three open seats

Karen Burke (incumbent)

Susan Graves (incumbent)

Walter Miller

Cheri O’Day Marcotte

Perry Township Schools

At-large — four open seats

Emily Hartman (incumbent)

James Hernandez (incumbent)

