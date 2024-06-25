Township schools in Marion County, IndianaIndianapolis Public SchoolsCampaigns and elections

Here are the candidates for 10 Marion County school boards in the November election

By 
Eric Weddle, WFYI
 | June 25, 2024, 4:19pm UTC
Voting privacy shield with “IndyVotes” printed on it.
More than 30 school board seats will be on ballots across Marion County this November. (Dylan Peers McCoy / Chalkbeat)

This article was originally published by WFYI.

More than 30 seats across Marion County school boards are on the ballot in the Nov. 5 general election.

School boards don’t oversee the day-to-day operations of districts, instead they have four core duties: adopting policies, such as creation of the student handbook and integration of state and federal regulations; approval of the annual budget and overall fiscal oversight; setting goals; and hiring and evaluating the superintendent.

The organization of school boards and the election of board members differ across districts. Candidates for at-large seats represent all residents within the corporation’s boundaries. Board members can receive up to $2,000 annually, in addition to meeting stipends.

School board members are non-partisan elected positions. The deadline for candidates to declare their candidacy with the Marion County Election Board was June 20. Candidates have until noon July 15 to withdraw from the general election. Winning candidates will start their term in January.

Members of the board for Speedway Schools are appointed by the town board, not elected. Here’s the list of candidates:

Beech Grove Schools

At-large — four open seats

  • Bradley Gunter
  • April McManus (incumbent)
  • Beth Prindle (incumbent)
  • April Rinks
  • Dennis Wilson II
  • Tara Wolf (incumbent)

Franklin Township Community School Corp.

Northwest

  • Elizabeth Yoder

Southwest

  • Ryan Donovan

Indianapolis Public Schools

At-large — one open seat

  • Kenneth Allen (incumbent)
  • Carrie Harris
  • Deandra (Dee) Thompson
District 1

  • Alan Schoff
  • Ashley Thomas

District 2

  • Gayle Cosby
  • Terrencio Davis
  • Hasaan Rashid

District 4

  • Allissa Impink

MSD of Decatur Township

At-large — two open seats

  • Larry Taylor (incumbent)
  • Estella Vandeventer (incumbent)

MSD of Lawrence Township

At-large — one open seat

  • Crystal Puckett (incumbent)
  • Eric Young

District 1

  • Shaila Mulholland

District 3

  • Amy Norman (incumbent)

MSD of Pike Township

At-large — four open seats

  • Angela Barnes (incumbent)
  • Stephen Hoofer
  • Matthew Hopp (incumbent)
  • Nichole Kelley (incumbent)
  • Toni Wilson

MSD of Warren Township

At-large — four open seats

  • Howard Dorsey Jr. (incumbent)
  • Julie French (incumbent)
  • Candace Hopkins
  • LaShauna Triplett (incumbent)
  • Gloria Williams (incumbent)

MSD of Washington Township

At-Large — one open seat

  • Tracy Krueger (incumbent)

District 1

  • Deirdre George Davis (incumbent)

District 3

  • John Fencl (incumbent)
  • Steven Thompson

MSD of Wayne Township

At-large — three open seats

  • Karen Burke (incumbent)
  • Susan Graves (incumbent)
  • Walter Miller
  • Cheri O’Day Marcotte

Perry Township Schools

At-large — four open seats

  • Emily Hartman (incumbent)
  • James Hernandez (incumbent)

About our reporting

This article was published as part of a partnership between Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI to increase coverage of township school districts in Marion County.

Have a tip or story idea about a township school district? Email in.tips@chalkbeat.org and tips@wfyi.org or fill out this form.

See all of the township stories here.

Contact WFYI education edtior Eric Weddle at eweddle@wfyi.org.

