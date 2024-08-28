PoliciesIndianapolis Public SchoolsCampaigns and elections

RSVP to hear from candidates for Indianapolis Public Schools board

MJ Slaby
Eric Weddle
 | August 28, 2024, 7:27pm UTC
Candidates for IPS school board will attend a forum on Oct. 8 to answer questions and share their stances. The event is hosted by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI in partnership with the Indianapolis Public Library.

Nine candidates are vying for four open seats on the Indianapolis Public Schools Board of School Commissioners, and only one of them is an incumbent.

This election season comes as IPS continues the rollout of Rebuilding Stronger, its restructuring plan. The district also faces enrollment pressures due to an increasingly competitive school choice landscape, and challenges in improving student academic performance following the pandemic.

Voters have the opportunity to get to know the candidates and their views at a school board candidates forum hosted by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. at the Indianapolis Public Library, Central Library.

RSVP to save your seat.

Journalists from the two media organizations will moderate the panel discussion and take audience questions for the candidates submitted both before and during the event. The event is the same day that early voting starts.

School board members are elected but nonpartisan officials. The board doesn’t run the day-to-day district operations, but it does oversee and approve the district’s overall direction, policies, and superintendent.

On the Nov. 5 ballot are:

At-Large ( the entire school district)

  • Kenneth Allen (incumbent)
  • Deandra (Dee) Thompson
  • Carrie Harris

District 4 (areas south and west of downtown)

  • Allissa Impink

District 2 (Massachusetts Avenue passageway northeast of downtown)

  • Gayle Cosby
  • Hasaan Rashid
  • Terrencio Davis

District 1 (east side and near southeast )

  • Alan Schoff
  • Ashley Thomas

All of the candidates have confirmed they’re participating in the forum except Davis, who has not responded to requests to join.

Voter registration is open until Monday, Oct. 7. To register to vote or to check your status, go here.

MJ Slaby oversees Chalkbeat Indiana’s coverage as bureau chief. She also covers access to higher education. Contact MJ at mslaby@chalkbeat.org.

Contact WFYI education editor Eric Weddle at eweddle@wfyi.org.

