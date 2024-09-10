A candidate for IPS school board was removed from the ballot by the Marion County Election Board late last month after his residency was challenged by a rival candidate.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

This article was originally published by WFYI.

A candidate for the Indianapolis Public Schools Board was removed from running in the November election. The Marion County Election Board voted late last month to strike Terrencio Davis from the ballot for the District 2 seat.

A challenge to Davis’ eligibility was filed by Gayle Cosby, another candidate in the same district race. Cosby said Davis is ineligible to run because he does not live in the IPS district.

District 2 includes the Massachusetts Avenue passageway northeast of downtown and continues up through Pendleton Pike. A slice of District 2 extends east beyond the Interstate 465 loop to North German Church Road.

“I filed the challenge because Mr. Davis is a resident of Lawrence Township, and requirements to become a candidate for any IPS board position require one year of residency in the district seat that is being sought,” Cosby said in an email to WFYI.

Davis lives within the boundary of Lawrence Township schools directly east of Fort Harrison State Park near East 59th Street, according to Cosby’s challenge.

Related Indianapolis school board updates map of districts that members represent

Cosby, who previously served on the IPS board, filed the complaint on June 20.

At the Aug. 29 Marion County Election Board meeting, the board upheld Cosby’s challenge. Director Patrick Becker said Davis wanted to withdraw from the race when he realized he was ineligible to run but missed the July 15 deadline.

“Mr. Davis has subsequently provided us information that he understands he is not registered in the district and that he’s not eligible,” Becker said.

The address Davis used as his residence on the paperwork filed June 18 with the election board to be a school board candidate is within the District 2 boundary.

Davis did not respond to multiple calls from WFYI.

Now, Cosby is running against only one opponent for District 2 — Hasaan Rashid. The incumbent board member Venita Moore is not seeking re-election.

Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI are hosting a public forum Oct. 8 for the candidates vying for four open seats on the IPS board.

Changes to other Marion County school board elections

Candidates in other Marion County school board elections withdrew from their races. John Fencl filed paperwork June 21 to exit the Washington Township School Board election for District 3. Candidate Steven Thompson is now uncontested.

Bradley Gunter dropped off the Beech Grove Schools ballot after filing paperwork Aug. 30. Five candidates will now compete for four at-large seats

In Perry Township, Astin Vick filed paperwork on Aug. 16 to be a write-in candidate for one of four open at-large seats on the school board. Vick’s name will not appear on any ballots in the district. Voters will need to know that Vick is running and then write-in Vick’s name to receive votes, according to the Marion County Election Board. Two other candidates will appear on the ballot.

The election is Nov. 5.

Update: This story was updated to include information about Davis’ petition to become a District 2 candidate.

WFYI education reporter Sydney Dauphinais covers Marion County schools. Contact her at sdauphinais@wfyi.org.