Student enrollment at Franklin Township Community Schools grew by 43 percent since 2006. South Creek Elementary is one of seven elementary schools in the district.

This voter guide was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana, Mirror Indy and WFYI as part of a partnership to increase coverage of township school districts in Marion County and cover the 2024 school board elections.

Two candidates are running for two seats on the Franklin Township Community School Board. This southeast school district has seen the largest enrollment growth in the past 18 years compared to Marion County schools.

Since 2006, enrollment has steadily grown by more than 43 percent.The district has an enrollment of around 11,200 students. Most students — nearly 59 percent — are White, about 15 percent are Asian, and more than 11 percent are Black. Around half the students in the district qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

The district has struggled with a tight budget after the community denied a capital referendum in 2022 — 62 percent of voters rejecting the tax levy. The referendum was to fund the expansion of Franklin Central High School to accommodate more students and improve facilities at six elementary schools.

Chase Huotari became the superintendent in August. He replaced former Superintendent Ben Hibbard, who led the district for seven years.

This election

This November, one incumbent is running unopposed and a new candidate also faces no opposition to join the five-member board.

Elizabeth Yoder, current board member, represents the northwest portion of the school district. Candidate Ryan Donovan would have the seat representing the southwest part of the township.

Who votes and how to vote

All voters within the Franklin Township school district can cast a ballot for all seats.

Voter registration is open until Monday, Oct. 7. To register to vote or to check your status, go here.

Early voting begins on Oct. 8 at the Indianapolis City-County Building at 200 E. Market St. Additional early voting sites can be found online.

On Election Day on Nov. 5, Marion County residents can vote at any of the county’s voting centers, which can be found online.

Meet the candidates

Northwest

Elizabeth Yoder (incumbent)

Yoder is an incumbent running for reelection. She is a former educator and works part time as an instructional assistant at the private school two of her three children attend. Yoder has one child attending Franklin Central High School.

Yoder values the long term residents and teachers in the district. “I believe our strength is that our community tends to stay in the community,” she said.

She sees the district’s limited budget as one of its biggest challenges. She’s hoping the district will be given the budget it needs to serve the students and then use the money rightly and transparently.

Southwest

Ryan Donovan

Donovan is an electrical contractor and president of the Franklin Township Education Foundation. His experience with the foundation sparked an interest in the school board, where he realized how much the district does with such limited budgets. Donovan says he plans to resign from his position as president in October.

Donovan is running for school board because he wants to help teachers and students. He has two children, in kindergarten and third grade, who attend Franklin Township schools.

He sees Superintendent Huotari as one of the biggest strengths in the district. He wants to work with leadership to engage the community and get input in planning.

If elected, Donovan wants to help manage the district’s limited budget to support teachers and improve teacher retention.

WFYI education reporter Sydney Dauphinais covers Marion County schools. Contact her at sdauphinais@wfyi.org.