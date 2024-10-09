All eight candidates for seats on the Indianapolis Public Schools Board of School Commissioners spoke to voters during an Oct. 8 forum co-hosted by WFYI and Chalkbeat Indiana at the Indianapolis Public Library.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

The district’s sweeping reorganization plan and the influence of outside groups loomed large over Tuesday night’s forum featuring candidates for the Indianapolis Public Schools board.

All eight candidates for four seats on the IPS Board of School Commissioners, attended the forum at the Indianapolis Public Library’s Central Library. The event was co-hosted by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI. Races for District 1, District 2, and an at-large seat are contested. The candidate for District 4, Allissa Impink, is unopposed.

At-large board member Kenneth Allen is the only candidate seeking reelection. He is being challenged by Carrie Harris and Deandra Thompson. The race for District 1 is between Alan Schoff and Ashley Thomas. Former board member Gayle Cosby is in the District 2 race against Hasaan Rashid.

This election season comes as IPS continues the rollout of Rebuilding Stronger that’s designed to overhaul the district in response to enrollment pressures and an increasingly competitive school choice landscape. The district is also trying to improve student academic performance following the pandemic.

Asked to assign a letter grade to Rebuilding Stronger so far, several candidates said it was too soon to tell. The candidates did seem to agree that while the plan was a good idea, its implementation has been rocky.

Candidates were also asked to list their endorsements, which ranged from labor unions to education advocacy organizations. Financial contributions from outside groups that favor IPS collaboration with charter schools and other reforms have played a key role in board elections for more than a decade.

In the election four years ago nearly $600,000 was raised by 10 candidates seeking the same seats as in this election. One of those candidates was Allen, the only incumbent running for reelection, who wore a “not for sale” T-shirt to the forum.

Other candidates also stressed they couldn’t be bought by outside interests, and criticized the role groups like Stand for Children and Rise Indy play in the board elections. Both groups use political action committees to pay for ads, mailers, and other campaign support.

But Thomas defended Stand for Children’s advocacy with parents and her own previous work with the organization.

Chalkbeat and WFYI reporters also asked the candidates about topics including charter school partnerships, literacy, building community relationships, student mental health, and chronic absenteeism.

Watch the full forum below. A version with Spanish subtitles will be posted on the WFYI YouTube channel soon.

Read our full voter guide for the IPS school board election here.

Early voting is underway at the Indianapolis City-County Building at 200 E. Market St. Additional early voting sites open on Oct. 26 and can be found online. On Election Day on Nov. 5, Marion County residents can vote at any of the county’s voting centers, which can be found online.

MJ Slaby oversees Chalkbeat Indiana’s coverage as bureau chief. Contact MJ at mslaby@chalkbeat.org.

Eric Weddle is the WFYI education team editor. Contact Eric at eweddle@wfyi.org.