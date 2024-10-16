Mary Easley, center, stands with her Lawrence Township students who went to the Indiana Statehouse last month as part of signing day for the state’s new early childhood education teacher apprenticeship program.

When Mary Easley was in high school, she took cosmetology classes at the career center. While she still became a licensed cosmetologist, Easley watched her instructors and an interest in teaching grew.

“I can still remember Mrs. Evans pulling me aside and telling me that I was meant to be a teacher. That conversation lit a fire in me, making me realize that teaching was my true calling,” she said.

Now, Easley, who has worked in early childhood education for 20 years, teaches early childhood education to high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors at the McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology in the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township — the same career center where she got her start.

This year, her students are participating in the state’s new early childhood education teacher apprenticeship program. Funded by a federal Preschool Development Grant, students combine classroom learning with work experience to earn high school and college credits. After high school, they can start their careers right away, continue their education, or both.

Easley’s students recently attended an apprenticeship signing day, similar to those for athletes, at the Statehouse and were recognized for being in the first cohort of the program.

And just like herself, Easley’s students have found their passion through the program. One student wants to work with students with disabilities, thanks to what she’s learned. Another wants to be an early learning center principal. Several want to teach elementary school students, and several more are in the program working with preschoolers in the same early learning centers they attended as young children.

“Their passion for this field is being nurtured by the real experiences and inspiration they are receiving from this pathway,” Easley said.

She spoke with Chalkbeat about the early childhood education program, the bond between high schoolers and preschoolers, and the best advice she’s ever received.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell me about the early childhood education teacher apprenticeship program in Lawrence Township schools. What does it look like for you and your students?

It’s an amazing opportunity for early childhood education students. The program is designed to support students by providing mentorship, hands-on job experiences, and college credits in the realm of early childhood education. It’s a wonderful foundation for students who are just beginning to start thinking about their next steps after high school.

Once students have completed the 120 hours of class instruction and 480 hours of work experience, they submit a professional portfolio that’s a reflective compilation of their overall experience. In addition to their portfolio, students will take an exam upon completion of all the required work. Students will have earned their CDA, or Child Development Associate, certification. This certification will allow students to apply for a lead teacher, instructional assistant, or site leader position in a preschool setting.

What is your favorite part of having high schoolers work in an early childhood education setting?

The highlight of my day is seeing the love and joy spread from the preschoolers to the high schoolers and vice versa. I see the patience and care from the high schoolers as the preschoolers are developing, growing, and understanding the world around them, while the preschoolers are also giving the high school students a sense of purpose and the opportunity to develop a passion for this career.

Some of my favorite moments are when the high schoolers enter the building, and all of the preschoolers start waving their hands and shouting the high schoolers’ names down the hall. I also love when the preschoolers draw the most colorful picture and hand it to them as a gift or come up to the high schoolers and ask them to read them a book.

What’s your favorite lesson to teach and why?

I just recently wrapped up a chapter focusing on theories and principles. As an early childhood educator, my focus has always been on the socio-emotional well-being of my students, whether you’re big or small. So with that, I like to take time out and explore adverse childhood experiences. I encourage my students to make connections through documentaries, articles, and even music artists that the students listen to. By making those real-life connections, they are able to ask themselves, “What can I do to help?”

We are all carrying something in our invisible backpack, but once we start to unpack it and get to the core of what those issues are, I just believe that then we are able to have a stronger society as a whole. Stronger communities, families, and students.

Tell us about your own experience with school and how it affects your work today.

Oh wow! Well, because of the amazing teachers that I had throughout my upbringing, I carry a little piece of them as I have developed my own style of teaching. I truly believe that being a teacher extends beyond the four walls of a classroom. It’s about showing up, being present, and in the moment with your kids, and not only actively listening but making sure you are hearing them. Making sure to make those meaningful connections that will help sustain them throughout their journey.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and how have you put it into practice?

In graduate school, a professor would continuously remind us to earn our own understanding. I don’t think that the advice ever resonated with me until I started working with my high school students. For example, to a preschooler, I may have all the knowledge. However, to a high school student who has already started to navigate their way through life, I am merely a guide to help them earn their own understanding.

How do you take care of yourself when you’re not at work?

Just taking the time to breathe and relax at home. I love to cook and spend time with my family.

MJ Slaby oversees Chalkbeat Indiana’s coverage as bureau chief. Contact MJ at mslaby@chalkbeat.org.