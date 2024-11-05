Three school districts are seeking support from voters for property tax increases that will fund salaries and school programming.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

Three Indiana school districts are seeking approval from voters for new or renewed property tax increases that will help support teacher pay, bus transportation, and academic programs.

Early unofficial results Tuesday night showed voters were poised to approve the referendum in Lake Station Community Schools and reject referendums in Kokomo School Corporation and Twin Lakes Community Schools.

It’s the first time that Kokomo and Twin Lakes schools have sough referendums, while Lake Station Community Schools asked voters to approve an extension of its 2017 tax rate. At least one district — Twin Lakes — says it would face teacher and staff layoffs if its referendum fails.

Operating referendum revenue supplements state funding for the costs of staffing schools and running programs and transportation. Other kinds of referendums are available for construction and for school safety initiatives, but no districts are seeking these this year.

Notably, Lake Station is subject to a 2023 law requiring certain districts to share property tax revenue with charter schools. If its referendum passes, Lake Station will share around $28,000 with charter schools.

We’ll update this story again with the results of each district’s referendum. Polls closed at 6 p.m. Eastern Time Nov. 5.

Kokomo School Corp.

Property tax rate: 0.26 per $100 of assessed value for eight years.

Annual revenue: $6,166,000

Total revenue over eight years: $49,328,000

Unofficial results as of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday:

Yes: 4,930

No: 10,262

Lake Station Community Schools

Renewal of a property tax rate previously approved in 2017: $0.54 per $100 of assessed value for eight years.

Annual revenue: $1,412,824

Total revenue over eight years: $11,302,592

Unofficial results as of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday:

Yes: 1,586

No: 1,051

Twin Lakes School Corp.

Property tax rate: $0.25 per $100 of assessed value for eight years.

Annual revenue: $3,500,000

Total revenue over eight years: $28,000,000

Unofficial results as of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday:

White County

Yes: 1,743

No: 3,350

Carroll County

Yes: 447

No: 958

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.