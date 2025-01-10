The 2025 legislative session began in Indiana this week, with lawmakers filing bills on social media use for minors, literacy, IPS, and more.

The 2025 legislative session is likely to bring big changes to Indiana schools, from how they receive funding, to what students learn and how teachers teach.

As part of our coverage this year, Chalkbeat Indiana is tracking this year’s biggest education bills as they move through the statehouse.

Below are bills that would make substantial changes to policies affecting Indiana students and teachers. That means generally, we’re not including bills that make minor changes to existing grants and programs, or to the makeup of state commissions and governing bodies.

This page will be updated weekly on Fridays throughout the session. A full list of bills is available on the General Assembly website. Some of the bill descriptions below come from the General Assembly.

This year, bills must receive a third reading in their originating chamber by Feb. 20, or else they’ll be considered dead before they move to the opposite chamber. Then, they must receive a third reading in the opposite house by April 15.

More information about how a bill becomes a law is available here. You can also find more information on the two education committees here.

This year is a long budget session, which means lawmakers must adjourn by April 29.

Education bills in the Indiana Senate

Senate lawmakers had until Jan. 9 to file bills.

At a Feb. 5 meeting of the Committee on Education and Career Development, Sen. Jeff Raatz, the Republican committee chair, indicated that the committee would meet only once more in the first half of the session to vote on one bill, SB 257. That means any bill assigned to the education committee that has not yet received a hearing would effectively be considered dead.

SB 1: Property tax relief.

Description: As well as property tax caps, SB 1 proposes that referendums on a controlled project may be held only at a general election occurring in an even-numbered year and that a referendum for a school operating referendum tax levy and school safety referendum tax levy may be held only at a general election occurring in an even-numbered year, if the resolution to hold the referendum is adopted after June 30, 2025. Makes a change to the language for a school operating levy referendum to include the estimated increase to the school corporation’s property tax levy.

Status: Referred to Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy.

SB 8: School referendums.

Description: Provides that school referendums may be placed on the ballot only at a primary election conducted in a general election year or a general election. Changes the timeline for a school district to renew a referendum. Provides that in a local public question, a school corporation must provide the total amount of property tax revenue expected to be collected each year.

Status: Referred to Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy.

SB 11: Minor access and use of social media.

Description: Parental consent for social media use for those under 16 years old

Status: Passed the Senate 42-7 on Jan. 23.

SB 16: Expulsion and suspension.

Description:New requirements and restrictions for suspension and expulsion in public schools, including that students may only be suspended or expelled if it’s necessary to minimize physical harm and school disruption. Requires schools to provide services to suspended students.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 34: Literacy endorsement.

Description:Reduces hours and requirements to receive required literacy endorsement for licensure renewal

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 35: Cursive writing.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 36: Counselor time with ratio exemption.

Description:Mandates that in 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 a school shall ensure that at least 60% of a school counselor’s time is devoted to providing direct services to students. In 2027-2028, that goes up to 80%.

Status: Heard in the Committee on Education and Career Development on 1/15. Will be amended to instead prohibit schools with counselor to student ratios of more than 350-to-1 from requiring counselors to administer tests.

SB 67: Secured school safety grants.

Description:Grant from the secured school fund to be used to provide funding for school employees to receive youth violence early intervention training. Status: Referred to the Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 110, SB 496: School based health centers.

Description:Requires DOE and DOH to establish a program to help schools establish health centers.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education and Career Development. SB 132: Childhood obesity study topics.

Description: Establishes the childhood obesity commission as a temporary commission to study childhood obesity.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Family and Children Services.

SB 143: Parental rights.

Description: Stipulates that the government may not interfere in a parent’s right to direct the upbringing of their child — unless there is a compelling governmental interest. It also specifies that the bill cannot be construed to allow a parent to access medical care for their child that the child is not legally allowed to have, such as puberty blockers and other gender-affirming care currently banned for minors in Indiana, according to examples given in committee.

Status: Passed the Senate on Jan. 27.

SB 146: Teacher compensation.

Description: Makes several changes to teacher compensation and benefits:

Increases minimum teacher salaries to $45,000.

Provides 20 days of paid parental leave for full-time teachers.

Joins the interstate teacher mobility compact.

Status: Passed the Senate on Feb. 4. Read more here.

SB 168: Resident tuition.

Description: Would make undocumented students who have graduated from Indiana high schools eligible to pay the resident rate for tuition at state universities.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 213: K-12 education funding.

Description: Establishes a $65,000 minimum salary for teachers, raises the income cap to participate in the On My Way Pre-K program, specifies increases for school funding, appropriates funding for teacher recruitment and retention.

Status: Referred to Committee on Appropriations.

SB 228: PAC contributions.

Description: Provides that a political action committee (PAC) may not make total annual contributions in excess of an aggregate of $5,000 apportioned in any manner to a specific candidate for a school board office.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Elections.

SB 229: Mandatory discussion.

Description: Requires a school employer to discuss certain items with the exclusive representative of certificated employees.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 230: Collective bargaining.

Description: Requires a school employer to collectively bargain with the exclusive representative of certificated employees programs and matters related to school safety and associated working conditions.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 235: DEI prohibitions.

Description: Prohibits state agencies and educational institutions from taking actions that the bill defines as related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including holding training or influencing the composition of employees with reference to race, sex, color, or ethnicity. Bans state entities from promoting opinions on a list of 16 concepts including bias, allyship, cultural appropriation, microaggressions, social justice, heteronormativity, and gender theory. Prohibits entities from using funds for a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office or officer. Allows the state Attorney General to compel agencies to comply. Status: Language from this bill has been added to SB 289.

SB 249: Teacher compensation.

Description: Amends provisions that allow school corporations to provide a supplemental payment to teachers in excess of negotiated salary and allows districts to exclude revenue from bargaining for this purpose.

Status: Passed the Committee on Education and Career Development on Feb. 6.

SB 255: Education matters – licensing, religious instruction, bullying.

Description:

Allows secondary students to receive religious instruction during the school day equivalent to the time spent attending an elective course.

Requires the Department of Education to grant initial practitioner licenses to individuals who hold degrees in STEM subjects and have completed a certain number of teaching courses.

Requires schools to inform the parents of both the victim and perpetrator in a bullying incident before the end of the day that the school was made aware of the bullying.

Status: Passed the Senate on Jan. 28.

SB 257: Civic education – required and prohibited concepts.

Description: Requires schools that teach American history and government to teach principles of the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the Constitution of the United States. Prohibits this instruction from teaching that the national identity or culture has been established by racial identity or racial discrimination, gender identity or gender discrimination, victimization, class struggle, a hierarchy of privileges, or systemic exclusion.

Status: Heard in the Committee on Education and Career Development on Feb. 5.

SB 285: Comparative college and career information.

Description: Creates a dashboard to compare the average costs, wages, debt, and qualifications for degrees and in-demand jobs.

Status: Passed the Committee on Appropriations t on Feb. 6.

SB 287: Partisan school boards.

Description: Requires candidates for school board offices to be nominated in the same manner as candidates for all other elected offices are nominated. Modifies the annual amount that the governing body of a school corporation may pay a member of the governing body from $2,000 to an amount not to exceed 10% of the lowest starting salary of a teacher employed by the school corporation.

Status: Referred to Committee on Elections.

SB 289: Nondiscrimination in employment and education.

Description: Requires state entities and public schools to post training materials related to nondiscrimination and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Prohibits these entities from requiring employees and students to affirm beliefs that any particular race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin is superior to any other, or can be blamed for the past actions of individuals who share the same traits. Creates a complaint process.

Status: Passed the Senate on Feb. 6.

SB 299: Local public questions.

Description: Changes the required language for property tax referendums.

Status: Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy.

SB 308: Intimidation.

Description: Provides that intimidation is a Level 6 felony if the subject of the threat is a public school, a state accredited nonpublic school, or a charter school.

Status: Referred to Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law.

SB 319: Chronic absenteeism.

Description: Requires the Department of Education to study and make recommendations on the categorization of student absences, create a list of best practices to reduce student discipline related to absenteeism, and other changes related to absenteeism.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 330: School air quality study.

Description: Requires the Indiana department of health to conduct an air quality study of every school located in Indiana.

Status: Referred to Committee on Health and Provider Services.

SB 335: Teacher retention grant program.

Description: Creates the teacher retention grant.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 336: Property tax revenue shared with charter schools.

Description: Removes and repeals provisions that require school corporations located in certain counties to share operations fund property tax funds.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 343: Tenure and viewpoint law changes.

Description: Makes changes to last year’s law prohibiting universities from offering tenure to professors on the basis of their speech and requiring universities to develop a complaint process on this subject.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 348: Waiving requirements for accredited schools.

Description: Requires (instead of allows) the state board of education (state board) to approve an application to waive compliance with certain provisions requested by a school or group of schools under the performance based accreditation law.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 358: Various education matters – voucher eligibility, curricular materials.

Description:

Provides that a school may be an eligible Choice Scholarship school if the school obtains provisional accreditation from a national or regional accreditation agency.

Requires the department to determine the feasibility of making certain math and English/language arts curricular materials available to public schools.

Language on counselors has been removed.

Status: Passed the Committee on Education and Career Development on Jan. 29. Reassigned to Committee on Appropriations.

SB 359: Student well-being and resilience.

Description: Establishes a resiliency program at public schools to help students build resilience and grit by learning to manage their thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.

Status: Passed the Committee on Education and Career Development on Jan. 29.

SB 365: Education matters – outcome reports.

Description: Requires reports of student outcomes out of certain CTE and postsecondary programs.

Status: Passed the Committee on Education and Career Development on Feb. 5.

SB 366: Education matters – preschool requirements, school board vacancies, school transfer requirements

Description:

Ends a provision allowing parents to request to transfer their children to school districts outside their legal settlement for better accommodation reasons.

Removes a requirement that a superintendent must discuss a plan for annual performance evaluations with a teacher or the teacher’s representative.

Status: Passed the Committee on Education and Career Development on Feb. 5.

SB 373: Education – summer school, Department of Education authority.

Description: Would change summer school reimbursement to a per-student instead of program cost basis. Also requires that the evaluation process for STEM and reading materials must include the age appropriateness of the content.

Status: Passed the Senate on Jan. 29.

SB 396: Age for compulsory school attendance.

Description: Lowers the age of compulsory school attendance to 5.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 403: Charter school requirements.

Description: Provides that access to financial data for local schools requirements apply to charter schools.

Status: Passed the Committee on Education and Career Development on Feb. 6.

SB 442: Instruction concerning human sexuality.

Description: Provides that, if a public school provides any instruction to students concerning human sexuality, the school’s governing authority must first approve and publish certain information concerning the instruction online.

Status: Passed the Committee on Education and Career Development on Feb. 5.

SB 448: Higher education – degree and credential matters.

Description:

Requires that, beginning with the 2026-2027 academic year, at least 50% of the students in a freshman class at a state educational institution must be residents of Indiana.

Requires the Indiana management performance hub to annually report certain credential information on its website.

Requires the secretary of education to establish a plan to develop a market driven stackable credentials and qualifications framework.

Provides that before the commission approves or disapproves a degree or program, a state educational institution shall provide, and the commission shall consider, certain information regarding the degree or program. Requires the commission to: (1) review each degree or program for approval or disapproval at least one time every 10 years; (2) outline a process for degree and program monitoring, improvement, suspension, and closure; and (3) publish certain information.

Status: Recommitted to Senate Appropriations on Feb. 5.

SB 479: Transportation for gender transition procedures.

Description: Makes assisting a child in procuring a gender transition procedure a Level 6 felony, but does not apply to a child’s parents, or someone that has permission from the child’s parents.

Status: Referred to Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law.

SB 481: Real world and finance curriculum grant funds.

Description: Establishes the real world readiness grant program to provide grants to eligible schools to better prepare students for life after graduation.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 482: Absenteeism.

Description: Defines chronic absenteeism and requires the education department to establish a categorization framework to distinguish between excused and unexcused absences based on the reason for the absence.

Status: Passed the Senate on Feb. 4.

SB 483: Home school regulation.

Description: Requires a parent who withdraws the parent’s chronically absent child from a public school in order to homeschool the child to present a curriculum and courses the child will complete while homeschooled and meet regularly with the superintendent of the school from which the child is withdrawing.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 501: Discussable items for teachers.

Description: Requires a school employer to discuss items related to working conditions with the exclusive representative of certificated employees.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education and Career Development.

SB 518: School property taxes.

Description: Requires school districts to share property tax revenue with charter schools and other school districts that enroll students who have legal residence in that school district.

Status: Referred to Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy.

SB 523: School chaplains.

Description: Allows chaplains to work or volunteer in public schools providing secular support, or nonsecular support if the student and their parent provide permission.

Status: Passed the Committee on Education and Career Development on Feb. 6.

SB 531: Ban on corporal punishment in schools.

Description: Prohibits the use of corporal punishment on students but makes exceptions for the use of reasonable and necessary force in certain situations.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education and Career Development.

Education bills in the Indiana House

HB 1002: Deregulation.

Description: With more than 70 provisions, this 130-page bill repeals and removes both expired and existing education statutes within Indiana code. Some notable points include:

Removes a requirement that if a governing body grants a charter to a charter school, they must also provide a noncharter school for students to attend, allowing districts to become all-charter.

Removes requirements for the secretary of education to have teaching and education leadership experience.

Reduces the notice that schools must provide if they eliminate transportation.

Ends the practice of interdistrict transfers by reason of better accommodation.

Removes a penalty for not conducting the minimum number of student instructional days.

Specifies that a charter organizer filing a consolidated audit must include a breakdown of the activities, financial position, and functional expenses for each charter school.

Repeals specific requirements for schools to report injuries to staff by students.

Status: Passed the House on Feb. 3.

HB 1022: Antisemitism.

Description: Provides that “antisemitism” has the meaning set forth in the May 26, 2016, working definition of antisemitism adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. Provides that an act of antisemitism constitutes a discriminatory practice. Status: Referred to Committee on Judiciary.

HB 1028: Homestead property tax freeze.

Description: Freezes an individual’s property tax liability attributable to the individual’s homestead based on the date on which the individual acquired an ownership interest in the homestead.

Status: Referred to Committee on Ways and Means.

HB 1041: Student eligibility in interscholastic sports.

Description: Prohibits transgender women from playing on women’s sports teams at the university level, and requires out-of-state teams to notify Indiana teams if a trans athlete is allowed to play on a women’s team.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1045: Teacher compensation.

Description: Includes school social workers and school psychologists in the definition of “teacher” for purposes of the requirement for school corporations to expend a certain percentage amount of state tuition support on teacher compensation.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1064: School athletic events.

Description: Requires a school corporation to offer a cash payment option at athletic events. Amended to allow students to request to transfer school districts for athletic reasons.

Status: Passed the Committee on Education on Feb. 6.

HB 1069: Tuition caps.

Description: Requires that, except for cost of living adjustments, the tuition rate and mandatory fees at specified postsecondary educational institutions may not increase from the time the student initially enrolls until the student graduates for an undergraduate student who is an Indiana resident.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1070: Hunger-free campus grant program.

Description: Establishes the hunger-free campus grant program to provide grants to state educational institutions for purposes of addressing food insecurity among students

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1071: Resident tuition rate.

Description: Would make undocumented students who have graduated from Indiana high schools eligible to pay the resident rate for tuition at state universities.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1102: Contracting for preschool programs.

Description: Removes language restricting school corporations from entering into a contract with a religiously affiliated nonprofit preschool program.

Status: Passed the House on Jan. 30.

HB 1136: School corporation reorganization.

Description: Provides that, if more than 50% of students who have legal settlement in a school corporation were enrolled in a school that is not operated by the school corporation on the 2024 fall average daily membership count date, the school corporation must be dissolved and all public schools of the school corporation must be transitioned to operating as charter schools.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1160: Student immunizations.

Description: Provides that a student enrolled in a health profession education program may not be required to receive an immunization as a condition of clinical training or clinical experience required by the program when the student has a medical or religious exemption.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1163: School wellness grant fund.

Description: Establishes the school wellness grant fund to provide grants to school corporations to support local wellness initiatives developed by the school corporation.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1164: School transportation.

Description: Provides that the governing body of a school corporation must minimize or eliminate school bus route stops that require a student to cross certain roads.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1173: Ban on university practices.

Description: Provides that a state university may not investigate or discipline student speech concerning politics, affiliations, perceived bias, prejudice, stereotypes, or intolerance, as long as the speech is protected under the First Amendment. Bans universities from considering a student’s race for admission, financial aid, or scholarships.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1195: Pornographic material.

Description: Requires school governing bodies to adopt procedures allowing community members to request that sexually explicit material be removed from schools. Requires schools to make catalogues of all curricular and library materials available online.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1201: Education matters.

Description: An omnibus bill focused on absenteeism and graduation

Requires the Department of Education to create a list of best practices to reduce chronic absenteeism, and to establish a categorization framework for excused and unexcused absences.

Requires public and private schools to adopt policies in line with the department’s categorization framework.

Prohibits a public school from expelling or suspending a student solely because the student is chronically absent or a habitual truant.

Status: Passed the House on Jan. 30.

HB 1207: Space science and technology grant program.

Description: Establishes the space science and technology grant program to provide grants to public and private schools to develop and implement educational opportunities focused on atmospheric and outer space exploration.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1210: Student behavior.

Description: Establishes the behavioral health fund for the purpose of improving funding for individualized education programs that have a behavioral intervention plan component for certain schools. Provides a procedure for a principal to place an aggressive student, who has been removed from a class, into the aggressive student’s original class, another appropriate class or placement, or in-school suspension.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1222: Resident rate tuition.

Description: Would make undocumented students who have graduated from Indiana high schools eligible to pay the resident rate for tuition at state universities.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1229: Local government finance.

Description: Abolishes property taxes and proposes a new fee and funding structure for schools to offset lost revenue.

Status: Referred to Committee on Ways and Means.

HB 1230: School board elections.

Description: Each school board candidate’s political party must be displayed on the ballot.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1231: Display of the Ten Commandments.

Description: Requires each school corporation to display the text of the Ten Commandments in each school library and classroom.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1246: Comprehensive student support program.

Description: Establishes the comprehensive student support program for the purposes of funding the formation and staffing of school based and district level comprehensive student support teams, and improving staffing ratios for student support personnel.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1253: Child care changes.

Description: Various changes to childcare requirements, including removing the requirement that children receiving care from a school must be children of students or employees.

Status: Passed House Ways and Means on Feb. 6.

HB 1256: College savings tax credit.

Description: Increases the college savings tax credit.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1258: Teacher compensation.

Description: States that after June 30, 2026, a school corporation shall expend an amount for teacher compensation that is not less than an amount equal to 70% (instead of 62%) of the state tuition support distributed to the school corporation

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1285: Special education.

Description: Makes several changes to special education practices, including:

Establishes the special education classroom grant program.

Requiring schools to have electronic recording equipment in special education classrooms and other spaces.

Requires schools to employ at least one behavioral interventionist.

Status: Referred to the Committee on Education.

HB 1303: Sex education.

Description: Specifies that if a school provides sexual health education, the instruction must be comprehensive.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education.

HB 1306: Classroom supplies tax credit.

Description: Increases the maximum amount of the income tax credit for classroom supplies from $100 to $300.

Status: Referred to Committee on Ways and Means.

HB 1321: Social media use by minors.

Description: Prohibits social media use by minors without parental permission.

Status: Referred to Committee on Judiciary.

HB 1326: Student and teaching scholarships.

Description: Removes the income requirement and lowers the age threshold for a student to receive a scholarship from a Scholarship Granting Organization to attend a nonpublic school. Also makes changes to teaching scholarships.

Status: Recommitted to Committee on Ways and Means on Jan. 29.

HB 1348: Private school and home school diplomas.

Description: Provides that a high school diploma issued by a nonaccredited nonpublic school (a nonaccredited private or home school) is legally sufficient to demonstrate that the recipient of the diploma or credential has met the requirements to complete high school. Provides that a state or local agency or institution of higher education in Indiana may not reject or otherwise treat a person differently based solely on the source of a diploma or credential.

Status: Passed the House on Jan. 30.

HB 1368: School referendums.

Description: Provides that school referendums can only be placed on the ballot during general elections.

Status: Referred to Committee on Elections and Apportionment.

HB 1394: Authority to deny enrollment to unlawful immigrant.

Description: Authorizes a school corporation to deny an immigrant student enrollment in a school operated by the school corporation if the school corporation determines by a preponderance of the evidence that the immigrant student is present in the United States in violation of law.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education.

HB 1405: Student bullying and abusive behavior.

Description: Revises the definition of “bullying”. Requires each public school, including a charter school, to track, monitor, and analyze specified aspects of bullying.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education.

HB 1406: Contracts with CSA providers.

Description: Provides that individuals and entities that participate in designated and approved course sequences, career courses, apprenticeships, and programs of study leading to industry recognized credentials or work based learning courses (participating entities) may be awarded a contract for a public works project at any contractor tier.

Status: Referred to Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions.

HB 1414: ABA therapy.

Description: Requires the office of the secretary of family and social services to study and prepare a report on applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services, and prohibits the office of the secretary from amending any Medicaid waiver or the Medicaid state plan to reduce or limit applied behavior analysis therapy services until the general assembly has reviewed the report.

Status: Referred to Committee on Public Health.

HB 1496: State educational institution administration.

Description: Prohibits use of state or federal funds by a state educational institution for policies or programs and campus activities outside the classroom that advocate for campus diversity, equity, and inclusion or promote or engage in political or social activism.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education

HB 1498: A-F Grades

Description: Requires the DOE to create a new A-F grading metric for schools. Read more here.

Status: Passed the House on Feb 4.

HB 1501: School facilities and transportation.

Description: Requires school districts where more than 50% of local students attend schools not operated by the district to participate in a pilot centralized school facility and transportation board, which will be charged with rethinking facility use and transportation, levying referendums and distributing tax revenue.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education.

HB 1508: Middle school instruction.

Description: Requires each school corporation to include instruction on fetal development as a part of the health education curriculum for students enrolled in grades 6 through 8.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education.

HB 1515: Education matters – private school police departments.

Description: Allows nonpublic schools to establish police departments, receive science, technology, engineering, and mathematics teacher recruitment grants. Provides that charter schools are eligible to receive science, technology, engineering, and mathematics teacher recruitment grants.

Status: Passed the House on Feb. 6.

HB 1539: Education matters – transfer requests, bullying.

Description: Amends the requirements for school corporation transfers, and revises the definition of bullying.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education.

HB 1629: Communism.

Description: Requires the department of education to develop curricula or approve instruction regarding the history of communism.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education.

HB 1634: Math.

Description: Requires schools to automatically enroll certain students into advanced math courses in middle school, and allows parents to opt students in as well. Establishes requirements for math screening, evaluation, and intervention, and spells out requirements for teaching math.

Status: Passed the Committee on Education on Feb 6.

HB 1636: Dynamic Choice Scholarship.

Description: Allows voucher students to elect to receive a Dynamic Choice Scholarship, which allows more uses than a traditional Choice Scholarship, similar to the allowed expenses under an Education Scholarship Account.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education.

HB 1640: Preschool.

Description: Expands eligibility for On My Way Pre-K to all 4-year-olds, regardless of family income or parents’ job or education status.

Status: Referred to Committee on Family, Children and Human Affairs.

HB 1644: Student voting.

Description: Provides that a document issued by a postsecondary educational institution is not sufficient proof of identification. Modifies the residence requirements for a college student voting.

Status: Referred to Committee on Elections and Apportionment.

HB 1652: Universal vouchers.

Description: Removes the income requirements for Choice Scholarships.

Status: Referred to Committee on Education.

HB 1658: Tax credit for teacher professional development.

Description: Provides a tax credit for professional development.

Status: Referred to Committee on Ways and Mean

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.