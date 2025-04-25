Indiana General AssemblyIndianapolis Public Schools

New group on sharing Indianapolis school buildings and buses gets exemption from open meetings law

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | April 25, 2025, 5:32pm UTC
Mayor Joe Hogsett swears in newly elected commissioners for Indianapolis Public Schools on Jan. 7 at the district's administration building. A new Indianapolis Local Education Alliance, led by the mayor, will come up with recommendations on sharing resources between the district and charters. (Lee Klafczynski for Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

Lawmakers on Thursday finalized the creation of a group that will examine the potential for Indianapolis Public Schools and charters to share buses and buildings — but the body won’t have to meet publicly before it votes.

The nine-member Indianapolis Local Education Alliance, which must hold its first meeting by July, will be led by Mayor Joe Hogsett. It is tasked with conducting assessments of school buildings and developing a long-term plan for both IPS and charters to share building and transportation assets.

That set of recommendations must be submitted to the state education secretary and legislators for consideration by the end of the year. It could include suggestions on school consolidation, a governance structure for a “collaborative school system,” and planning for future referendums.

The group will consist of the IPS superintendent or her representative; the mayor or his representative; one member appointed by the school board president; four members appointed by the mayor; one parent of a traditional IPS school appointed by the superintendent; and one parent of a charter school student in the district’s autonomous Innovation Network of schools appointed by the superintendent.

The proposal to establish the group moved from bill to bill throughout the session, including during the final days. The provision that its pre-vote meetings aren’t covered by the state’s Open Door Law was a last-minute addition by legislators.

The final language that passed both chambers clarifies that the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance is not subject to state law that requires public agencies to properly notice the time and location of upcoming meetings, which must be open to the public. However, the law does require that the group meet publicly to vote on the final facilities and transportation plan.

The Legislative Services Agency noted that the group is likely considered an advisory one that is not subject to the law. The language exempting certain meetings of the group from being open to the public was added to clarify that exemption and was inserted at the mayor’s request, said Rep. Bob Behning, a Republican and the chair of the House education committee, on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Hogsett’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The finalization of the group came hours after an IPS school board meeting at which parents and community members expressed concern about the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance — although some public commenters spoke in favor of it.

“This alliance doesn’t give me hope and transparency. I believe it will move power away from local communities and closer to state-appointed authorities,” IPS parent Ashley Salazar said at the board meeting Thursday night. “From where I stand, this does not look like innovation or collaboration. It looks like a slow, quiet path towards privatization.”

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
It’s official: A new group will study how IPS and charter schools can share buildings and buses

The Indianapolis Local Education Alliance must submit a plan for sharing transportation and facilities between IPS and charter schools by the end of the year.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 5:32pm UTC
NYC schools halt pop-up screening as metal detectors break down

The Education Department is using an emergency contract to buy 15 X-ray machines, circumventing the regular purchasing process.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | Today, 11:00am UTC
See what’s in the Indiana state budget that lawmakers passed

Funding for schools increases around 2% each year, with additional dollars in 2026 earmarked for an expansion of the school voucher program.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | April 24
Lawmakers pass education bills including last-minute end to racial and ethnic studies class mandate

In addition to striking down the elective course requirement, Indiana lawmakers passed bills related to math instruction, sex ed, and partisan affiliations in school board races.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | Today, 4:08am UTC
Chicago Board of Education approves new Chicago Teachers Union contract

The school board’s vote seals the contract with the teachers union. The final deal includes limits on class sizes and more preparation time for elementary school teachers.

By 
Reema Amin
 | Today, 2:00am UTC
Chicago Board of Education again delays votes on renewals for 21 charter schools

The school board has delayed its charter renewal votes for two months, leaving many charter families and educators wondering about the future of their schools.

By 
Reema Amin
 | Today, 1:02am UTC