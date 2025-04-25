Mayor Joe Hogsett swears in newly elected commissioners for Indianapolis Public Schools on Jan. 7 at the district's administration building. A new Indianapolis Local Education Alliance, led by the mayor, will come up with recommendations on sharing resources between the district and charters.

Lawmakers on Thursday finalized the creation of a group that will examine the potential for Indianapolis Public Schools and charters to share buses and buildings — but the body won’t have to meet publicly before it votes.

The nine-member Indianapolis Local Education Alliance, which must hold its first meeting by July, will be led by Mayor Joe Hogsett. It is tasked with conducting assessments of school buildings and developing a long-term plan for both IPS and charters to share building and transportation assets.

That set of recommendations must be submitted to the state education secretary and legislators for consideration by the end of the year. It could include suggestions on school consolidation, a governance structure for a “collaborative school system,” and planning for future referendums.

The group will consist of the IPS superintendent or her representative; the mayor or his representative; one member appointed by the school board president; four members appointed by the mayor; one parent of a traditional IPS school appointed by the superintendent; and one parent of a charter school student in the district’s autonomous Innovation Network of schools appointed by the superintendent.

The proposal to establish the group moved from bill to bill throughout the session, including during the final days. The provision that its pre-vote meetings aren’t covered by the state’s Open Door Law was a last-minute addition by legislators.

The final language that passed both chambers clarifies that the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance is not subject to state law that requires public agencies to properly notice the time and location of upcoming meetings, which must be open to the public. However, the law does require that the group meet publicly to vote on the final facilities and transportation plan.

The Legislative Services Agency noted that the group is likely considered an advisory one that is not subject to the law. The language exempting certain meetings of the group from being open to the public was added to clarify that exemption and was inserted at the mayor’s request, said Rep. Bob Behning, a Republican and the chair of the House education committee, on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Hogsett’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The finalization of the group came hours after an IPS school board meeting at which parents and community members expressed concern about the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance — although some public commenters spoke in favor of it.

“This alliance doesn’t give me hope and transparency. I believe it will move power away from local communities and closer to state-appointed authorities,” IPS parent Ashley Salazar said at the board meeting Thursday night. “From where I stand, this does not look like innovation or collaboration. It looks like a slow, quiet path towards privatization.”

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.