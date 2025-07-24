Statehouse policy and politics

How to share your thoughts on Indiana’s plan to revive the A-F grading system for schools

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | July 24, 2025, 8:12pm UTC
A photograph of six elementary school students, three on each side sitting on two red couches facing each other in a library while one student walks by in the middle.
Indiana will once again give schools grades based on students' test scores and other skills. (Getty Images)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

A plan to once again assign A-F grades to Indiana schools is officially open for public feedback.

The state is moving forward with a draft first presented in June that would assign schools grades no later than December 2026 under a new legislative mandate. Public comment is now open online; an in-person session will also take place in August.

Indiana has not issued A-F grades to schools since 2018 due to changes in the state testing model, and later, the pandemic. The state in 2022 moved away from a single letter grade to evaluate schools and unveiled its Graduates Prepared to Succeed (GPS) dashboard, which features a profile of each school’s testing and attendance data.

But education officials said some families had found the dashboard to be too complex. Earlier this year, lawmakers mandated that the state develop an updated grading framework based primarily on state test scores and aligned with the state’s new high school graduation requirements.

Unlike under the previous iterations of the grading framework, the proposed plan gives schools credit for students who are progressing in their skills, rather than just those who are proficient, according to the Department of Education’s June presentation.

It works by assigning each student at a school a number of points based on their proficiency on the state tests — the ILEARN in grades 3-8 and the SAT in high school. Students would get 100 points for meeting or exceeding the proficiency benchmarks for those tests, and 90 points for approaching proficiency, in the draft proposal.

It also gives students points for other skills, like attendance, workforce skills, and proficiency on the IREAD, the state third grade reading test.

Schools would then be assigned a letter grade based on the average points generated by all students.

The first public comment period is open now through Aug. 22 online. The Department of Education will also hold an in-person public comment session on Friday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. in the Indiana Government Center South, Conference Room C.

After the first public comment period concludes, the Department of Education will present a second draft of the grading framework, as well as host a second public comment period. The State Board of Education must adopt the final draft of the grading system by Dec. 31.

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Here’s how Indiana would spend federal education funding block grant

School improvement funds would be redirected away from low-performing schools under Indiana’s federal funding flexibility request.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | Today, 8:37pm UTC
Proposed new A-F grades for Indiana schools would give students credit for academic progress

The state must begin grading schools again no later than December 2026. Public comment on the proposal is now open.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | Today, 8:12pm UTC
Beyond High School: Student loan caps

Here’s what borrowers should know about the new limits on federal student loans.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 6:27pm UTC
DPS mom Timiya Jackson, who works in dropout prevention, running for NE Denver seat on school board

Four seats on the seven-member board are up for election on Nov. 4.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 5:41pm UTC
Fighting for my students’ right to read, I lost my Oklahoma teacher’s license

I told my students about a digital library card. The fallout has put my career on hold and left me traumatized.

By 
Summer Boismier
 | Today, 5:00pm UTC
Charter leaders ask ILEA to consider transferring building ownership to their schools

While charter leaders have requested ownership of IPS buildings, supporters of traditional public schools have called for the district to charge for all services it provides to its charter partners.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 2:37am UTC