Indianapolis charter, private schools approved for three-year state facilities and transportation pilot

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | October 21, 2025, 9:15pm UTC
A stop sign on a school bus.
Public charter and private schools in Indianapolis will partner to collaborate on school transportation and facilities. (Getty Images)

The Indiana Department of Education approved a three-year pilot for more than 50 Indianapolis public charter and private schools to collaborate on how to best use transportation and building resources.

The state’s approval, announced Tuesday, allows 28 independent charter schools and 22 charters affiliated with the Indianapolis Public Schools Innovation Network to test new solutions for facilities and transportation. Those are two of the most challenging topics for charter schools, which have historically not received property tax funding. The Oak Academy’s three private school campuses are also participants.

The pilot, which will begin in the 2026-27 school year, allows participants to receive waivers from certain state requirements regarding school buildings or transportation. It’s unclear which state laws the department may waive. Indiana law has a number of requirements for school transportation, including requirements for school bus drivers, school bus inspections and registration, and school bus safety.

The department also approved Eastern Hancock Schools and the Career Academy Network of Public Schools, a charter network in South Bend, to participate in their own pilot programs.

“Through this pilot, schools will have an opportunity to try out new, innovative solutions, learn some lessons, and ultimately, create a model that others can adopt and adapt to meet their unique needs,” Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said in a statement.

The coalition of Indianapolis schools is led by the Indianapolis-based nonprofit TogetherEd, formerly known as the Center for Innovative Education Solutions, which has assisted charter schools with finding cost-effective services.The group said in its application that it could consider coordinating procurement of services and equipment, such as furniture and HVAC systems, across multiple schools. The group also pitched pooling rides across different schools or collaborating on transportation for certain activities.

The programs aim to “foster innovation, efficiency, and collaboration” by reimagining how schools manage buildings and deliver transportation, the department said in a press release.

The state-created Indianapolis Local Education Alliance also must submit recommendations to state lawmakers by the end of the year on how schools can effectively use transportation and facilities resources across the charter and IPS sectors.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.

