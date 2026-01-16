Indianapolis Public Schools board member Allissa Impink, second from right, announced she's running for state Senate. Impink was elected to the IPS board in 2024.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

Indianapolis Public Schools board member Allissa Impink announced Friday that she would run for Indiana Senate District 46, which encompasses downtown, the near eastside, and southern parts of Indianapolis.

If Impink, who is running as a Democrat, wins what could be a crowded race for the seat in the November election, it would create a vacancy that IPS board members would have to fill.

Her announcement on Friday came after Democratic Sen. Andrea Hunley announced that she would not seek reelection to the seat. Hunley, a former principal in IPS, is considered to be among a handful of Democrats who could run for mayor in 2027, although she has not officially said she’s running.

Impink, a former IPS teacher, said in an interview Friday that she’s thought a lot about potentially leaving her IPS board seat. Impink currently represents District 4, the southwest part of IPS and was elected in 2024.

“I typically have the value of finishing what I start,” she said. “But I also feel like, being able to transition into the senate seat, I will be still carrying that baton of valuing public education.”

Your shortcut to navigating Marion County's public schools Whether you're an educator, parent, or informed taxpayer, our free daily newsletter is for you. Get everything you need to know about Indy's public schools in 3 minutes — sign up today. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

Impink was a supporter of the district’s traditional public schools during the heated legislative session last year that pitted charters against the district in a fight for funding. She also voiced objections to the recommendation from a state-mandated task force to strip the school board of its power over transportation, buildings, and property taxes — a proposal lawmakers are now considering.

State law says the remaining school board members must appoint someone who lives in IPS boundaries to fill a vacant board seat. Three other seats on the school board are also up for election this year.

Clif Marsiglio, a Near Eastside community leader, also announced on Friday that he would seek election to Hunley’s seat as a Democrat.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.