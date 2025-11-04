Left, Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey, campaigns ahead of election day, and right, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for New Jersey, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, campaigns on the eve of Election Day.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli head into Election Day in a tight race for New Jersey governor that could have major implications for schools across the state.

Education issues, such as reforming the state’s school funding formula and providing more school choice for families, have been key to both campaigns. The candidates have also agreed on limiting the use of cellphones in schools, expanding the state’s stalled choice program, and helping schools boost student achievement.

Despite the similarities, the two candidates offer starkly different visions on how to shape education.

Beyond funding and school choice, the candidates have also weighed in on curriculum and parent involvement, echoing national debates over what schools should teach and how the state should intervene.

The candidates are looking to succeed Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, who cannot seek a third consecutive term because of term limits.

Ciattarelli, a former state lawmaker who’s received President Donald Trump’s endorsement, wants to create a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” requiring districts to post K-12 curriculum at the beginning of each school year and end a state law that allows schools to accept students’ asserted gender identities without notifying parents. His policies echo many of the Trump administration’s education priorities and would represent a significant shift to the right.

Meanwhile, Sherrill, a U.S. congresswoman who received an endorsement from former President Barack Obama, has said she would invest in student mental health and tutoring and make efforts to reduce inequities between affluent districts and those in areas like Newark and Camden.

New Jersey’s next governor must also address urgent decisions on student academic recovery, teacher shortages, and equity in schools amid the state’s ongoing school segregation lawsuit.

For Newark Public Schools, the outcome of this year’s governor’s race could have lasting impacts on how the state supports its largest school district. While Newark has regained local control after 25 years of state oversight, it still heavily depends on state aid. City residents are also watching how each candidate approaches expanding charter schools and school choice. Superintendent Roger León has opposed charter school growth and has vowed to regain school spaces occupied by them.

The race between the candidates remains close, with recent polls showing the candidates separated by just a few percentage points.

On Tuesday, bomb threats forced several polling locations across seven counties to close or relocate, but law enforcement officials said the threats were not credible, according to NJ.com. Newark police said they investigated the origin of bomb threats in the city that were later unfounded. No polling locations are closed in Newark as of 9:30 a.m.

Polls across New Jersey open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. You can also drop off your mail-in ballot at a county drop box or at your county’s Board of Elections office by 8 p.m. on election night. Ballots left after that will be considered late and won’t be counted. Find a ballot box and your local office by visiting vote.nj.gov.

Check back later for updates and results after the polls close.

