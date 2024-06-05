A swimmer does the backstroke (left), right Zelda Zynszajn, a student at the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan.

For our final P.S. Weekly episode of the season, we have a special two-for-one show. For Act I, we look at drama over funding for an arts program at a Manhattan school. In Act II, as summer approaches, we’re diving into swimming pools and looking at who has access to swimming lessons.

P.S. Weekly is available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Be sure to drop a review in your app or shoot an email to PSWeekly@chalkbeat.org. Tell us what you learned today or what you’re still wondering. We just might read your comment on a future episode.

P.S. Weekly is a collaboration between Chalkbeat and The Bell. Listen for new episodes Wednesdays this spring.