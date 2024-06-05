P.S. Weekly Podcast

LISTEN: Drama over a school arts program, and who gets to swim

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | June 5, 2024, 10:00am UTC
Left, A young person swimming in a pool and right, a photo of a student with long dark hair in two ponytails and wearing a green shirt and a white sign with black numbers reading "99" around her neck during a competition.
A swimmer does the backstroke (left), right Zelda Zynszajn, a student at the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan. (Getty Images Signature |Image courtesy of Zelda Zynszajn)

For our final P.S. Weekly episode of the season, we have a special two-for-one show. For Act I, we look at drama over funding for an arts program at a Manhattan school. In Act II, as summer approaches, we’re diving into swimming pools and looking at who has access to swimming lessons.

The Latest
‘It was a little weird’: 10 Chicago graduates talk about what it was like starting high school during COVID-19

The Class of 2024 had a normal senior year with in-person classes, prom, and graduation. But this year’s seniors started high school anything but normally.

By 
Samantha Smylie
 | Today, 8:27pm UTC
Focus on work remains in revised diploma plan, but college-bound students may get special seal

State officials writing new graduation requirements want students pursuing an advanced diploma to have work experience.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | Today, 7:35pm UTC
NYC parents, lawmakers call to end early voting in schools over safety concerns and gym disruptions

One parent, worried about potential safety issues, also said her kids missed more than 30 days of gym because of early voting.

By 
Julian Shen-Berro
 | Today, 5:51pm UTC
Pennsylvania lawmakers take first step to overhaul school funding

The state House Education Committee approved a bill that would increase school funding to historically underfunded districts like Philly and reform spending on cyber charter schools.

By 
Peter Hall
 | Today, 5:49pm UTC
Interested in activism? New book shows how teens fight for change at school and in their communities

‘Don’t Wait’ follows three young women as they fight for environmental justice, the removal of school police, and access to arts education. Each activist takes her own path to achieve change.

By 
Kalyn Belsha
 | Today, 5:30pm UTC
Why one program highlights Colorado lawmakers’ worries about dual enrollment offerings

Colorado lawmakers are stepping up scrutiny of concurrent enrollment programs amid concerns about costs and murky data on outcomes.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 1:00pm UTC