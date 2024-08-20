Student & School PerformanceAssessment and testing

State test scores are out for NYC families, but broader city data yet to be released

By 
Julian Shen-Berro
 | August 20, 2024, 8:19pm UTC
Two young students sit inside of a classroom at a wood table. Both of them are taking an exam with yellow number two pencils.
New York City families: You can now view your student’s test scores from state exams last year, but you’ll have to wait for the broader city data. (Getty Images)

New York City families: You can now view your student’s test scores from state exams last year, but you’ll have to wait for the broader city data.

The assessment scores were sent to schools just weeks before the start of the new year. The preliminary data can be helpful to schools and districts as they prepare for the start of the academic year, informing instructional decisions and learning plans for individual students.

Each spring, schools administer the standardized exams in reading and math to third through eighth graders. Fifth and eighth graders also take science exams. The test scores offer one look at how students are faring.

Statewide, 46% of traditional public and charter school 3-8 grade students scored proficient or above in English last year, meaning they demonstrated a performance level of 3 (proficient) or 4 (exceeds proficiency). Meanwhile 52% did so in math, according to the preliminary data. For science exams, 35% of fifth and eighth grade students scored proficient or above.

State officials have yet to release overall data for the city, and state figures still need to be verified and are subject to change. The public release of finalized data is anticipated by November, officials added.

“Our goal is to provide teachers, administrators, and parents with as much information as possible about their students’ performance and make it available as quickly as possible to improve classroom instruction,” the state’s Education Department said in a news release.

The 2024 state exams were only the second batch to follow the implementation of the state’s Next Generation Learning Standards, which were established after revisions from the controversial Common Core. They also saw schools across the city and state more widely make use of computer-based testing, with all of the city’s fifth and eighth graders swapping out paper exams for the digital model. That change came as part of the state’s multiyear phase-in of computer-based testing.

Families can view their students’ test scores in their NYC Schools Accounts. (To set up their accounts, families need their child’s student identification number as well as an account creation code from their child’s school.)

Julian Shen-Berro is a reporter covering New York City. Contact him at jshen-berro@chalkbeat.org

