New York City schools Chancellor David Banks greeted families at P.S. 257 on Thursday. His home with partner First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright was searched by the FBI a day earlier.

Federal agents seized phones from New York City schools Chancellor David Banks and his partner, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, early Wednesday at their Harlem home, the New York Times reported.

Federal agents also seized devices at the Queens home of Banks’ brother, Phil Banks, also a top aide to Mayor Eric Adams. Agents searched the home of a third Banks brother, Terence Banks, who retired from the MTA and now works as a consultant, according to the New York Times. THE CITY first reported some of the moves made by federal agents.

In a statement on Friday, Chancellor Banks confirmed he was cooperating with “a federal inquiry.”

“Yesterday was the first day of school for the 1.1 million students and staff of New York City Public Schools, and I remain focused on ensuring they have safe, academically rigorous, and joyful school year,” he said. “I am confirming that I am cooperating with a federal inquiry. At this time, I cannot comment any further on that matter.”

None of the officials have been accused of a crime, according to the New York Times.

The news of federal agents’ arrival at the doorstep of the schools chancellor came Thursday, on the first day of classes, casting a cloud over the typically ebullient first-day-of-school mood.

As he left a visit from a Queens high school Thursday afternoon, Chancellor Banks told a reporter from Fox 5, “Today is the first day of school, it is all about the kids. If there’s any other comments that are made, it will be happening tomorrow.”

Several Education Department staffers said news of the federal agents’ moves spread quickly in education circles Thursday. Multiple sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Education Department employees were shocked by both the news and timing, as the nation’s largest school system reopened its doors to nearly 900,000 students on Thursday.

Aaron Pallas, a Teachers College professor and longtime observer of the city’s Education Department, said the incident could impact Banks’ work leading the nation’s largest school system.

“Anything that can distract them from staying focused on the task at hand could impede their effectiveness,” he said.

Wednesday’s activity was the latest move in a swirl of law enforcement inquiries surrounding Adams, his administration, and his campaign. Federal officials are also looking into possible illegal campaign activity involving the Turkish government. The New York Times reported that the federal campaign inquiry was separate from the matter that federal agents were looking into Wednesday.

Meanwhile, search warrants were also executed on NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and Tim Pearson, a top mayoral aide embroiled in multiple scandals, New York 1 reported.

“Investigators have not indicated to us [that] the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation,” Adams’ chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, told THE CITY in a statement. “As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law.”

As he left City Hall on Thursday, Adams also told reporters that he had “confidence in the team,” according to THE CITY. “The goal is to follow the law and that is what this administration always stood for and what we’re going to continue to stand for,” he said.

Chancellor Banks is a core member of the unusually tight-knit inner circle of the Adams administration. Banks and Adams have known each other for years, and their family and professional lives are intertwined. Adams’ girlfriend, Tracey Collins, and his sister-in-law, Sharon Adams, both work in the city Education Department.

Michael Elsen-Rooney is a reporter for Chalkbeat New York, covering NYC public schools.

Alex Zimmerman is a reporter for Chalkbeat New York, covering NYC public schools.

Julian Shen-Berro is a reporter covering New York City.




