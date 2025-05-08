For Episode 5's look at AI's impact on education and creative writing, The Bell made an AI-generated image of producers Annie He and Roberto Bailey. (Chalkbeat doesn't use AI to generate or edit images.)

P.S. Weekly is a student-produced podcast that casts light on important issues in the nation's largest school system. The Bell's team of 10 student producers who come from different public high schools work alongside Chalkbeat NY's reporters to bring you stories, perspectives, and commentary you won't get anywhere else.

There’s no way to ignore the rise of AI in schools.

Students are embracing it. Educators are battling it. Policymakers are trying to get ahead of it. There’s no turning back.

But are there some classes where AI just doesn’t belong?

Producers Annie He, a senior at John Dewey High School, and Roberto Bailey, a junior at Hunter College High School, explore how AI use among students is exploding and question its effect on creativity.

Writing teachers are especially worried. To combat these new, rapidly evolving tools, some teachers are resorting to old ones: pencil and paper.

P.S. Weekly is a collaboration between Chalkbeat and The Bell, made possible by generous support from The Pinkerton Foundation.

