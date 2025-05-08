P.S. Weekly PodcastAI in Education

AI in the classroom: Friend or foe to creativity?

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | May 8, 2025, 10:00am UTC
An AI-generated illustration of two high school students standing next to each other on cellphones with books floating around them with an image of space in the background.
For Episode 5's look at AI's impact on education and creative writing, The Bell made an AI-generated image of producers Annie He and Roberto Bailey. (Chalkbeat doesn't use AI to generate or edit images.) (Courtesy of P.S. Weekly)
P.S. Weekly is a student-produced podcast that casts light on important issues in the nation's largest school system. The Bell's team of 10 student producers who come from different public high schools work alongside Chalkbeat NY's reporters to bring you stories, perspectives, and commentary you won't get anywhere else.

Sign up for Chalkbeat New York’s free daily newsletter to get essential news about NYC’s public schools delivered to your inbox.

There’s no way to ignore the rise of AI in schools.

Students are embracing it. Educators are battling it. Policymakers are trying to get ahead of it. There’s no turning back.

But are there some classes where AI just doesn’t belong?

Producers Annie He, a senior at John Dewey High School, and Roberto Bailey, a junior at Hunter College High School, explore how AI use among students is exploding and question its effect on creativity.

Writing teachers are especially worried. To combat these new, rapidly evolving tools, some teachers are resorting to old ones: pencil and paper.

P.S. Weekly is available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Reach us at PSWeekly@chalkbeat.org.

P.S. Weekly is a collaboration between Chalkbeat and The Bell, made possible by generous support from The Pinkerton Foundation.

Listen for new P.S. Weekly episodes Thursdays this spring.

The Latest
Here’s what students say about the rise of AI in classrooms

Episode 5 of P.S. Weekly looks at the rise of AI in education. Students and teachers sound off on AI’s practical uses as well concerns about creativity and academic integrity.

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | Today, 10:00am UTC
Michigan advocates underscore need for more state education dollars amid federal funding threats

A new report by the Education Trust-Midwest highlights the need for more funding to educate at-risk students as Trump plans to slash federal dollars.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | Today, 4:01am UTC
‘Harmful and hurtful’: Trump administration cuts to AmeriCorps would impact Colorado children

Colorado stands to lose about $8 million in federal grant money and nearly 300 AmeriCorps members, many of whom work in schools or with youth.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | May 7
He used to skip school regularly. Now he’s helping chronically absent students.

Less than a decade ago, Keiron Darnley often skipped class. Now he’s a success mentor at Brooklyn’s A-Tech High School.

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | May 7
DPSCD plans to turn Cooley High into sports complex, relocate Davis Aerospace to City Airport

In addition to the money raised by the DPSCD Foundation, the Cooley and Davis Aerospace projects will also benefit from money included in the current state budget.

By 
Micah Walker, BridgeDetroit
 | May 7
Amid Trump’s crackdown on transgender athletes, a Colorado school district seeks new restrictions

“We've now created a situation where an adult is having a conversation with a minor concerning that minor's genitalia,” said one father who opposes the policy on transgender athletes.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | May 7