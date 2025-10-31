Roughly 1.8 million New York City residents and 800,000 people in New Jersey are poised to lose benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Nov. 1.

For the first time in the 60-year history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits will be delayed beginning Nov. 1. More than 42 million people relied on SNAP benefits January through August during fiscal year 2025, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that the city is adding $15 million in emergency funding to the Community Food Connection Program to help the roughly 1.8 million NYC residents who will be losing SNAP benefits as a result of a government shutdown. This came after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul committed $30 million in state funds earlier this week to cover about 16 million meals at food pantries.

New York City schools are also scrambling to help families who will be losing federal food stamps, which could set off a cascade of other challenges for students.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that the state will be expediting $42.5 million in grants to support local food banks across the state in anticipation of the Trump administration’s failure to fund SNAP. The loss of the food safety net benefits will affect more than 800,000 people in New Jersey, almost half of whom are children, according to a statement from Murphy’s office.

Below is a list of food pantries and other places offering free food and meals to students and families in New York City and Newark, New Jersey. Each location also has a phone number listed if you would like to contact them about donations or volunteering.

Where to get free food in NYC

Ascension Outreach, Inc.

12 W. 11th St.

New York, NY 10011

212-254-8620

Open the first and third Saturdays of the month 8:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

The first time you come there will be a registration process to sign up to receive food.

African Services Committee

429 W. 127th St.

New York, NY 10027

212-222-3882

Monday–Thursday

10 a.m–4 p.m.

All first-time visitors must have a referral from a social services agency, community center, or church.

Another Choice Youth and Family Outreach, Inc

1765 Madison Ave.

New York, NY 10029

212-369-6643

Fridays

10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Antioch Outreach Ministries

41 W. 124th St.

New York, NY 10027

917-974-8261

Saturdays

7:30 a.m.–11 a.m.

Lines can be long so it is recommended that people show up as early as they can.

Beth Hark Christian Counseling Center

26 E. 120th St.

New York, NY 10035

212-860-6765

The food pantry program is operated using a cellphone app called Plentiful. In the app, people can check for service times, reserve their spot in line, and receive updates. For information on how to download the app to your cellphone, email info@plentifulapp.com or visit their website.

Stacey’s Pantry at Bethany Lutheran Church/St. Jacobus

4808 91st Place

Elmhurst, NY 11373

917-533-1679

Saturdays

8 a.m.–10 a.m.

Broadway Community

601 W. 114th St.

New York, NY 10025

212-864-6100 ext. 120

Thursdays (by appointment only)

2 p.m.–4 p.m.

The food pantry operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit their website for instructions on how to schedule an appointment, which is required to receive food.

Catholic Charities - Central Harlem - Kennedy Center

34 W. 134th St., 1st Floor

New York, NY 10037

212-862-4601

Wednesdays

10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Saturdays

10 a.m.-noon

Community League of the Heights

508 W.159th St.

New York, NY 10032

212-795-4779

Registration to receive food from the pantry takes place on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. People must provide a valid New York state picture ID and proof of address. Registration is done in-person at 511 West 157th St.

Crossroads Community Services

325 Park Ave.

New York, NY 10022

212-378-0229

Food pantry

Thursdays (by appointment)

9:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m.

To make an appointment, please call 212-378-0234 or email Crossroads Community Services at pantry@crossroadsnyc.org. They are also on the Plentiful app. People should bring current identification and proof of address for all household members on the first day.

To-go meals

Meals are served at 108 E. 51st St. between Park and Lexington Avenues on a carry-out basis.

Breakfast

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday

7:45 a.m.–8:45 a.m.

Brunch

Saturdays

10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Dinner

Daily

5:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

Cabrini Immigrant Services

630 Isham St.

New York, NY 10034

212-791-4590

Saturdays

7 a.m.–9 a.m.

People are registered as members on their first visit. Registration happens during pantry hours.

Chambers Memorial Baptist Church

219 E. 123rd St.

New York, NY 10035

347-600-9820

Wednesdays

10 a.m.

Registration for the food pantry is from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. People need to bring valid identification.

Christ and St. Stephen’s Church/Brown Bag Program

120 W. 69th St.

New York, NY 10023

212-787-2755 ext. 5

Monday–Friday

9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m.

The grab-and-go lunch program requires no documentation.

Fraternite Notre Dame Food Pantry

2290 First Ave.

New York, NY 10035

212-876-5855

Fridays

2 p.m.–4 p.m.

A referral is not required.

Community Impact at Columbia University/Ford Hall Food Pantry

616 W. 114th St. (between Broadway and Riverside Drive)

New York, NY 10025

212-854-6310

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday

11 a.m.–2 p.m.

The food pantry is closed on major holidays, including the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

BOOM! Health

Monday-Friday

Various locations and times can be found here

718-295-5605

​​To learn more or enroll in a program, call their central office at the phone number listed above or email them at info@boomhealth.org.

Bronx Bethany Community Corporation

964 E. 227th St.

Bronx, NY 10466

718-231-5276

Wednesdays

9 a.m.–11 a.m.

Thursdays

3 p.m.–6 p.m.

Everyone is allowed two visits per month. They will be closed the following dates in 2025: November 26, 27, December 24, 25, and 31. This organization also uses the Plentiful app for updates.

BronxWorks/Carolyn McLaughlin Community Center

1130 Grand Concourse

Bronx, NY 10456

646-596-1316

Saturdays

9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Appointments are given in 20-minute intervals and only 180 appointments are given weekly. To schedule an appointment, people can call the phone number listed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Distribution is subject to change.

BronxWorks/Twin Parks West

355 E. 183rd St.

Bronx, NY 10458

347-862-9538

Every second and fourth Thursday

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Anyone interested in using the pantry must call the listed phone number and speak to assistant program director Dominique Jackson to schedule an appointment. While appointments are preferred, they do accept walk-ins. Distribution takes place inside the Twin Parks West Community Center, which is located behind 365 Ford St.

Trinity Commons/Trinity Church

89 Broadway

New York, NY 10006

917-594-6300

Grab-and-go meals are served in front of the church on the following days and times.

Breakfast

Monday–Friday

9 a.m.–10 a.m.

Lunch

Daily

Noon–1 p.m.

Dinner

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday

4:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

Groceries

Trinity Commons (enter at 109 Greenwich St.)

Tuesdays

9 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

Thursdays

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

People can schedule their grocery visit using the Plentiful app. Walk-ins are welcome while supplies last.

Can’t find what you need on this list? Visit the Food Pantries Food Connect Map, the Food Bank for NYC’s map, the city’s Food Help map or this list of food pantries and community kitchens to find free food and meals near you in New York City and the surrounding areas.

Where to get free food in Newark, New Jersey

Salvation Army/Ironbound

11 Providence St.

Newark, NJ 07105

973-344-2698

Food pantry

Tuesday and Thursday

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Office hours/emergency food assistance

Monday and Wednesday

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

MEND Network Food Pantries

Please call these food pantries in advance to ensure the location is open.

The Apostles’ House

24 Grant St.

Newark, NJ 07104

973-482-0625

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament Church

19 Van Ness Place

Newark, NJ 07108

973-824-6549

Every third and fourth Wednesday

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Every third and fourth Saturday

8 a.m.–10 a.m.

Elizabeth Ave. Presbyterian Church

761 Elizabeth Ave.

Newark, NJ 07112

973-923-5655

Every second and fourth Thursday

10 a.m.–noon

First Hopewell Baptist Church

525 Orange St.

Newark, NJ 07107

973-485-1165

Every second, third, and fourth Wednesday

8 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

Please register for the food pantry by 11:20 a.m.

Franciscan Charities’ soup kitchen

242 South 8th St.

Newark, NJ 07103

908-403-6252

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday

11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark

298 South Orange Ave.

Newark, NJ 07103

973-624-3330 ext. 103

Wednesday

10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Pierre Toussaint food pantry/St. Mary’s Church

528 Dr. MLK Jr Blvd.

Newark, NJ 07102

973-792-5790

Saturdays

9 a.m.–11 a.m.

Roseville Presbyterian Church

36 Roseville Ave.

Newark, NJ 07107

973-483-3361

Every second Monday

10 a.m.–noon

St. James Social Service Corp food pantry

604 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.

Newark, NJ 07102

973-624-4007

Monday–Friday

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Urban League of Essex County

513 Central Ave.

Newark, NJ 07107

973-624-9535

Thursday

Noon–2 p.m.

Mobile markets giving away fresh produce

West Side High School

403 S Orange Ave.

Newark, NJ 07103

November 14 and December 22

4 p.m.–6 p.m. or until supplies last

Essentially Yours From the Heart at The Urban League

513 Central Ave.

Newark, NJ 07107

November 22 and December 20

11 a.m.–1 p.m. or until supplies last

Essex Pantry/New Community Corp. Family Comfort

220 Bruce St.

Newark, NJ 07103

973-623-6114

Food pantry distribution

Monday–Friday

10 a.m.– 2 p.m., or until supplies last

The food pantry requires a valid New Jersey ID and/or proof of residency, proof of income, and a birth certificate for each child younger than 18 years old.

Community food distribution

Every first Tuesday

10 a.m.– 2 p.m., or until supplies last

For the community food distribution, recipients just need to sign for the items received. To participate in all food distributions, people should bring their own bags or carts.

Grace Church food ministry

950 Broad St.

Newark, NJ 07102

973-623-1733

Saturdays

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Food is distributed through the Broad Street doors.

Can’t find what you need on this list? Find more food pantries and resources in this spreadsheet from the MEND network, this search tool from the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, or on NJ 211’s food assistance resources page.

Susan Gonzalez is Chalkbeat’s editor for social media and platforms. If you know of any food resources or news tips that might be helpful to students and families in New York City or Newark, send her an email at sgonzalez@chalkbeat.org.