For the first time in the 60-year history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits will be delayed beginning Nov. 1. More than 42 million people relied on SNAP benefits January through August during fiscal year 2025, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that the city is adding $15 million in emergency funding to the Community Food Connection Program to help the roughly 1.8 million NYC residents who will be losing SNAP benefits as a result of a government shutdown. This came after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul committed $30 million in state funds earlier this week to cover about 16 million meals at food pantries.
New York City schools are also scrambling to help families who will be losing federal food stamps, which could set off a cascade of other challenges for students.
Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that the state will be expediting $42.5 million in grants to support local food banks across the state in anticipation of the Trump administration’s failure to fund SNAP. The loss of the food safety net benefits will affect more than 800,000 people in New Jersey, almost half of whom are children, according to a statement from Murphy’s office.
Below is a list of food pantries and other places offering free food and meals to students and families in New York City and Newark, New Jersey. Each location also has a phone number listed if you would like to contact them about donations or volunteering.
Where to get free food in NYC
Ascension Outreach, Inc.
12 W. 11th St.
New York, NY 10011
212-254-8620
Open the first and third Saturdays of the month 8:30 a.m.-9 a.m.
The first time you come there will be a registration process to sign up to receive food.
African Services Committee
429 W. 127th St.
New York, NY 10027
212-222-3882
Monday–Thursday
10 a.m–4 p.m.
All first-time visitors must have a referral from a social services agency, community center, or church.
Another Choice Youth and Family Outreach, Inc
1765 Madison Ave.
New York, NY 10029
212-369-6643
Fridays
10 a.m.–11 a.m.
Antioch Outreach Ministries
41 W. 124th St.
New York, NY 10027
917-974-8261
Saturdays
7:30 a.m.–11 a.m.
Lines can be long so it is recommended that people show up as early as they can.
Beth Hark Christian Counseling Center
26 E. 120th St.
New York, NY 10035
212-860-6765
The food pantry program is operated using a cellphone app called Plentiful. In the app, people can check for service times, reserve their spot in line, and receive updates. For information on how to download the app to your cellphone, email info@plentifulapp.com or visit their website.
Stacey’s Pantry at Bethany Lutheran Church/St. Jacobus
4808 91st Place
Elmhurst, NY 11373
917-533-1679
Saturdays
8 a.m.–10 a.m.
Broadway Community
601 W. 114th St.
New York, NY 10025
212-864-6100 ext. 120
Thursdays (by appointment only)
2 p.m.–4 p.m.
The food pantry operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit their website for instructions on how to schedule an appointment, which is required to receive food.
Catholic Charities - Central Harlem - Kennedy Center
34 W. 134th St., 1st Floor
New York, NY 10037
212-862-4601
Wednesdays
10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Saturdays
10 a.m.-noon
Community League of the Heights
508 W.159th St.
New York, NY 10032
212-795-4779
Registration to receive food from the pantry takes place on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. People must provide a valid New York state picture ID and proof of address. Registration is done in-person at 511 West 157th St.
Crossroads Community Services
325 Park Ave.
New York, NY 10022
212-378-0229
Food pantry
Thursdays (by appointment)
9:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
To make an appointment, please call 212-378-0234 or email Crossroads Community Services at pantry@crossroadsnyc.org. They are also on the Plentiful app. People should bring current identification and proof of address for all household members on the first day.
To-go meals
Meals are served at 108 E. 51st St. between Park and Lexington Avenues on a carry-out basis.
Breakfast
Sunday, Monday, Wednesday
7:45 a.m.–8:45 a.m.
Brunch
Saturdays
10 a.m.–11 a.m.
Dinner
Daily
5:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.
Cabrini Immigrant Services
630 Isham St.
New York, NY 10034
212-791-4590
Saturdays
7 a.m.–9 a.m.
People are registered as members on their first visit. Registration happens during pantry hours.
Chambers Memorial Baptist Church
219 E. 123rd St.
New York, NY 10035
347-600-9820
Wednesdays
10 a.m.
Registration for the food pantry is from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. People need to bring valid identification.
Christ and St. Stephen’s Church/Brown Bag Program
120 W. 69th St.
New York, NY 10023
212-787-2755 ext. 5
Monday–Friday
9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m.
The grab-and-go lunch program requires no documentation.
Fraternite Notre Dame Food Pantry
2290 First Ave.
New York, NY 10035
212-876-5855
Fridays
2 p.m.–4 p.m.
A referral is not required.
Community Impact at Columbia University/Ford Hall Food Pantry
616 W. 114th St. (between Broadway and Riverside Drive)
New York, NY 10025
212-854-6310
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
11 a.m.–2 p.m.
The food pantry is closed on major holidays, including the week between Christmas and New Year’s.
BOOM! Health
Monday-Friday
Various locations and times can be found here
718-295-5605
To learn more or enroll in a program, call their central office at the phone number listed above or email them at info@boomhealth.org.
Bronx Bethany Community Corporation
964 E. 227th St.
Bronx, NY 10466
718-231-5276
Wednesdays
9 a.m.–11 a.m.
Thursdays
3 p.m.–6 p.m.
Everyone is allowed two visits per month. They will be closed the following dates in 2025: November 26, 27, December 24, 25, and 31. This organization also uses the Plentiful app for updates.
BronxWorks/Carolyn McLaughlin Community Center
1130 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10456
646-596-1316
Saturdays
9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Appointments are given in 20-minute intervals and only 180 appointments are given weekly. To schedule an appointment, people can call the phone number listed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Distribution is subject to change.
BronxWorks/Twin Parks West
355 E. 183rd St.
Bronx, NY 10458
347-862-9538
Every second and fourth Thursday
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Anyone interested in using the pantry must call the listed phone number and speak to assistant program director Dominique Jackson to schedule an appointment. While appointments are preferred, they do accept walk-ins. Distribution takes place inside the Twin Parks West Community Center, which is located behind 365 Ford St.
Trinity Commons/Trinity Church
89 Broadway
New York, NY 10006
917-594-6300
Grab-and-go meals are served in front of the church on the following days and times.
Breakfast
Monday–Friday
9 a.m.–10 a.m.
Lunch
Daily
Noon–1 p.m.
Dinner
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday
4:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.
Groceries
Trinity Commons (enter at 109 Greenwich St.)
Tuesdays
9 a.m.–11:30 a.m.
Thursdays
9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
People can schedule their grocery visit using the Plentiful app. Walk-ins are welcome while supplies last.
Can’t find what you need on this list? Visit the Food Pantries Food Connect Map, the Food Bank for NYC’s map, the city’s Food Help map or this list of food pantries and community kitchens to find free food and meals near you in New York City and the surrounding areas.
Where to get free food in Newark, New Jersey
Salvation Army/Ironbound
11 Providence St.
Newark, NJ 07105
973-344-2698
Food pantry
Tuesday and Thursday
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Office hours/emergency food assistance
Monday and Wednesday
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
MEND Network Food Pantries
Please call these food pantries in advance to ensure the location is open.
The Apostles’ House
24 Grant St.
Newark, NJ 07104
973-482-0625
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
19 Van Ness Place
Newark, NJ 07108
973-824-6549
Every third and fourth Wednesday
11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Every third and fourth Saturday
8 a.m.–10 a.m.
Elizabeth Ave. Presbyterian Church
761 Elizabeth Ave.
Newark, NJ 07112
973-923-5655
Every second and fourth Thursday
10 a.m.–noon
First Hopewell Baptist Church
525 Orange St.
Newark, NJ 07107
973-485-1165
Every second, third, and fourth Wednesday
8 a.m.–11:30 a.m.
Please register for the food pantry by 11:20 a.m.
Franciscan Charities’ soup kitchen
242 South 8th St.
Newark, NJ 07103
908-403-6252
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday
11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark
298 South Orange Ave.
Newark, NJ 07103
973-624-3330 ext. 103
Wednesday
10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Pierre Toussaint food pantry/St. Mary’s Church
528 Dr. MLK Jr Blvd.
Newark, NJ 07102
973-792-5790
Saturdays
9 a.m.–11 a.m.
Roseville Presbyterian Church
36 Roseville Ave.
Newark, NJ 07107
973-483-3361
Every second Monday
10 a.m.–noon
St. James Social Service Corp food pantry
604 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Newark, NJ 07102
973-624-4007
Monday–Friday
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Urban League of Essex County
513 Central Ave.
Newark, NJ 07107
973-624-9535
Thursday
Noon–2 p.m.
Mobile markets giving away fresh produce
West Side High School
403 S Orange Ave.
Newark, NJ 07103
November 14 and December 22
4 p.m.–6 p.m. or until supplies last
Essentially Yours From the Heart at The Urban League
513 Central Ave.
Newark, NJ 07107
November 22 and December 20
11 a.m.–1 p.m. or until supplies last
Essex Pantry/New Community Corp. Family Comfort
220 Bruce St.
Newark, NJ 07103
973-623-6114
Food pantry distribution
Monday–Friday
10 a.m.– 2 p.m., or until supplies last
The food pantry requires a valid New Jersey ID and/or proof of residency, proof of income, and a birth certificate for each child younger than 18 years old.
Community food distribution
Every first Tuesday
10 a.m.– 2 p.m., or until supplies last
For the community food distribution, recipients just need to sign for the items received. To participate in all food distributions, people should bring their own bags or carts.
Grace Church food ministry
950 Broad St.
Newark, NJ 07102
973-623-1733
Saturdays
11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Food is distributed through the Broad Street doors.
Can’t find what you need on this list? Find more food pantries and resources in this spreadsheet from the MEND network, this search tool from the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, or on NJ 211’s food assistance resources page.
Susan Gonzalez is Chalkbeat’s editor for social media and platforms. If you know of any food resources or news tips that might be helpful to students and families in New York City or Newark, send her an email at sgonzalez@chalkbeat.org.