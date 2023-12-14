Philadelphia Public SchoolsPolitics & PolicySchool Choice

Pennsylvania’s budget impasse ends, but ‘Level Up’ funding gets left behind

By 
Stephen Caruso
 | December 14, 2023, 5:28pm UTC
A man wearing a suit sits at a wooden table signing a piece of paper while two men in suits stand behind.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signs the final pieces of the 2023 Pennsylvania budget in the Capitol. (Commonwealth Media Services)

The Latest
Indianapolis Public Schools moves to lease School 102 to Voices nonprofit

The district acknowledges that it will not sell School 102 amid ongoing litigation, but argued that the court’s order allows it to lease the building under certain circumstances.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 2:13am UTC
After long delay, Memphis district is poised to begin interviewing superintendent finalists

Board members are expected to select a district leader early in the new year.

By 
Laura Testino
 | Today, 12:10am UTC
At $2.2 million, the 2023 Denver school board election is second-most expensive in recent history

Groups and donors supportive of education reform and charter schools outspent the Denver teachers union 5 to 1.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | December 14
Chicago Public Schools extends contracts for two Urban Prep charter schools

The Board of Education extended the contract with the troubled charter school network following a court order.

By 
Reema Amin
 | December 14
How this Illinois high school teacher uses the McDonald’s menu to teach math

This Illinois high school math teacher is always looking for creative ways to engage students

By 
Samantha Smylie
 | December 14
New Jersey bill to eliminate high school graduation exam gains strong support

Many students score poorly on the test. Many states have ditched the requirement. Will New Jersey be next?

By 
Hannah Gross, NJ Spotlight News
 | December 14