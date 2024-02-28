Leadership & ManagementTony WatlingtonUnions

Philadelphia teachers may get bonuses, 5% raises in tentative contract deal

By 
Carly Sitrin
 | February 28, 2024, 3:07pm UTC
Jerry Jordan standing at a podium speaking into microphones.
Outgoing Philadelphia Federation of Teachers union President Jerry Jordan said in a Feb. 28 statement that a tentative deal on a one-year contract extension with the city school district will help ease the staffing shortage in the city's schools. (Darryl Murphy/The Notebook)

The Philadelphia school district and its teachers union have reached a tentative agreement for a one-year contract extension that would include raises, retention bonuses, and more.

The proposed extension comes more than six months before the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers’ union contract is set to expire on Aug. 31 — a significant change for a union and district known for down-to-the-wire negotiations.

In a joint statement Wednesday, outgoing PFT President Jerry Jordan and Superintendent Tony Watlington called the agreement a “milestone for both the union and the district, and it represents a significant investment in the dedicated educators and support staff that, with care and expertise, help shape future generations.”

Notably absent from the agreement is anything altering the union’s current sick leave policy, which detractors say punishes teachers for taking their allotted 10 sick days. Union members organized as the Caucus of Working Educators are planning to protest the so-called “3-5-7-9″ policy at the Philadelphia Board of Education meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The tentative agreement, first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, will be put to a full ratification vote during a union meeting on March 6. The school board will also have to approve the deal at a future meeting.

In the joint statement, Jordan said the agreement will go a long way towards ameliorating the district’s staffing shortage by “recognizing the impact of the educators who are currently doing the work, through a pay increase, bonus, and scheduled step increase. [And by] increasing our District’s competitiveness in hiring new employees through higher wages.”

Here’s what’s in the agreement, according to the joint statement:

  • All PFT-represented employees — including teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, and others — will receive a 5% salary increase in September 2024.
  • Employees eligible for “step” increases (raises based on years of experience) will still get those.
  • PFT-represented employees will also receive a “retention and re-engagement bonus” of $1,200 paid by June 2024.
  • The Designated Schools Program — which provides $2,500 bonuses to teachers who work in schools with staffing challenges — will be extended to run through Aug. 30, 2025.
  • Watlington (or another district leader) and a union representative will meet regularly to discuss the superintendent’s five-year strategic plan.

Carly Sitrin is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Contact Carly at csitrin@chalkbeat.org.

