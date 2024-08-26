Students and staff members are greeted by Superintendent Tony Watlington, right, outside Franklin S. Edmonds Elementary on the first day of school in Philadelphia on Aug. 26, 2024.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system.

Philadelphia fourth grader McKenzie Deveo and her mom have dubbed this new school year the year of “no drama.”

“I’m looking forward to not getting in trouble and getting good grades,” Deveo said as she mingled excitedly with friends outside of Franklin S. Edmonds Elementary School in East Mount Airy on Monday.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Superintendent Tony Watlington echoed the Deveos’ sentiments, telling students on their first day back in classrooms that this year is about getting a fresh start.

“The first day of school is extremely exciting. It can be a little scary too,” Parker said. “Today is about new beginnings, a time for our children to make new friends, to get to know and love their teachers.”

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, right, talks to students on the first day of school at Franklin S. Edmonds Elementary School. (Caroline Gutman for Chalkbeat)

Indeed, much is changing for Philadelphia students, teachers, and their families this year. All district schools will be rolling out a new English Language Arts curriculum while teachers are still working on integrating last year’s new math curriculum. Students looking to enroll in one of Philadelphia’s selective admissions schools will encounter a new application process. And the controversial shuffling of teachers between schools known as “leveling” has also come to an end.

The first-day wasn’t drama-free for everyone. The district announced Monday that the 63 schools without air conditioning will be dismissing students three hours early Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to excessive heat concerns. Meanwhile, Lamberton Elementary School in Overbrook Park dismissed students at 9 a.m. Monday due to a water main break.

Teachers’ union leaders held a press conference earlier Monday with Watlington to demand more federal funding. The district has struggled to maintain its aging school buildings and has encountered persistent problems with its facilities.

“It is unjust that any child might have to forego a critical week of bonding with classmates & educators because facilities aren’t ready to welcome them back,” the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

In addition, the district is starting the year with 347 teacher vacancies. That means thousands of students are starting the 2024-25 school year without a permanent, full-time certified teacher.

Making school a ‘safe haven’ comforts parents

Perhaps the most notable change parents are talking about this year is the year-round school pilot, which is Parker’s signature education initiative and is kicking off at Edmonds and 24 other schools.

Edmonds Principal Wendy Sharpe said parents might not notice anything drastically different this first year. Sharpe said extended-year schooling at Edmonds will mean 30 more openings for students to participate in current existing before- and after-care extracurricular activities like choir, band, and cheerleading, as well as some new activities thanks to a partnership with the mayor’s office.

Wendy Sharpe, center, principal of Franklin S. Edmonds Elementary School, and staff members greet students on their first day of school. (Caroline Gutman for Chalkbeat)

“Our extended-day, extended-year program will close what we reference as the enrichment gap, giving our students the same opportunities as other students in other communities who are starting school today,” Parker said Monday. “It will support our superintendent, Dr. Watlington’s mission to continue to improve student achievement.”

This year, Edmonds will also be open during winter and spring breaks to act as a “safe haven” for students who need access to services like meals.

Trina Jones said her son was excited to continue participating in the school’s early morning sports programming.

Juleah Curtis, a mom of a sixth grade daughter and a fourth grade son at Edmonds said she’s excited about year-round school as well — though she’s not exactly sure how it will work.

“I read about it over the summer and I wasn’t really sure what it entailed,” Curtis said. But she said she hopes her kids will enjoy it and that it will provide some flexibility with her work schedule.

“Sometimes I might get off work late and might not have anywhere for them to go,” she said. “Knowing that they’re safe in the school, that’s perfect for me.”

Despite knowing this could be another challenging year for the eighth-largest school district in the country, many Philly families and school staff are staying optimistic.

Jaydah Teasley, a fifth grader, had a moment of dismay when she found out she wouldn’t be in class with her core group of friends. Still, she said her goals this year are to become an honors student, and she’s “looking forward to putting myself out there,” in an effort to make new friends.

It was the first day of school for Marshay Fleming as well — her first day ever as a crossing guard. Fleming lives around the corner from Edmonds and said she’s excited to get to protect the kids and families in her community.

This summer, Philadelphia has experienced a devastating spate of pedestrian deaths and injuries due to car crashes.

“I was scared, there were a lot of cars, kids were running … these cars are speeding,” Fleming said as she stood at an intersection in front of the school.

Her goals for the year? “I’m hoping not to get hit by a car and I don’t want any of these children or their parents to get hit by a car.”

Marshay Fleming, a crossing guard, accompanies a pedestrian across the street near Franklin S. Edmonds Elementary School. (Caroline Gutman for Chalkbeat)

Karla Daniels, a school counselor at Edmonds, said Monday was her first day at the elementary school, though she’s been working in other schools for more than six years.

Daniels said she’s heard great things about Sharpe, the principal, and the Edmonds school community. She is looking forward to helping students manage their emotions and succeed academically.

“The [bad] behaviors are from something. It’s not just because they just wake up and say, ‘I’m gonna be bad today,’” Daniels said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing the kids do well this year.”

Carly Sitrin is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Contact Carly at csitrin@chalkbeat.org.