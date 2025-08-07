Where to find free school supplies in Philly

The School District of Philadelphia is hosting its back-to-school bus tour at locations across the city this month.

It’s back-to-school season in Philadelphia and the school district and community organizations across the city are hosting free school supply giveaways and medical clinics to help students prepare to return to classrooms.

This year, advocates say access to free resources is vital for Philly families because of the federal government’s deep cuts to social safety net programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, coupled with delays in Pennsylvania’s state budget process.

“It’s really important this year because with the state of the government right now, a lot of people will be losing their health insurance,” said Portia Ackridge, who runs DentMed Inc., a nonprofit that’s partnering with Remote Area Medical to bring a free medical clinic to the School of the Future. The clinic will offer free dental care, eyeglasses made onsite, school vaccines, physicals, and other services for children and adults.

This is Ackridge’s third year organizing the clinic in Philly. But she said this year, the federal funding cuts and freezes have meant her organization has struggled to get medical providers to volunteer their services at the clinic and donations have slowed.

“Funding is down this year,” Ackridge said. “People are uncertain right now about the government.” She said that “makes a huge difference” in how many services they’re able to provide.

But Ackridge said the care that the clinic is able to offer will be crucial for Philly’s young people.

“Do you know how hard it is to concentrate, to try to learn something when your tooth is hurting and you have no relief?” she said. “It’s very important to make sure these kids are going to school healthy, where they’re not in any pain, where they can see the class board if they’re sitting in the back of the classroom.”

The free clinic will be held at School of the Future at 4021 Parkside Ave, on Aug. 16 and 17 starting at 6 a.m.

Philly’s first day of school is Aug. 25.

For more free services and school supplies, Chalkbeat’s partners at Germantown Info Hub compiled a list of events in their neighborhood, and Chalkbeat’s partners at Kensington Voice have a list for folks in Kensington as well. City Cast Philly also has a list of more citywide events.

If you have school supplies to donate, the Navy Yard is collecting items for Bregy Elementary School and D. Newlin Fell elementary in South Philly through Sept. 1 at various dropoff locations. Find more information here.

This is not an exhaustive list so if you know of another event that should be added, you can email philadelphia.tips@chalkbeat.org.

Where to find free school supplies in Philly

The School District of Philadelphia’s back-to-school bus tour offers free school supplies, snacks, activities, and assistance with enrollment.

On Saturday, Aug. 9 the bus will be at Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way.

On Tuesday, Aug. 12 the bus will park at Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium, 1627 W. Hunting Park Ave.

And on Friday, Aug. 15 the bus will come to Roosevelt Mall at 2329 Cottman Ave.

Friday, Aug. 8

In Fairhill, CASA de Consejeria y Salud Integral is hosting a school supply event at 3210 North American St. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Also in Fairhill, St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children is throwing a back-to-school carnival at 160 E. Erie Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9

In West Oak Lane, The GRYC Center is giving away free backpacks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7700 Ogontz Ave.

In Northeast Philly, Catholic Community Services is cosponsoring a backpack giveaway outside of Max Myers recreation center 1601 Hellerman St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In West Philly, St. Matthew AME Church is throwing a back-to-school block party from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 215 N. 57th St.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

In West Philly, ACHIEVEability is giving away school supplies from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 5901 Market St.

Thursday, Aug. 14

In South Philly, Cradles to Crayons is bringing its Backpack-a-thon giveaway to Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 17

In North Philly, MomCode and Kiddievents are offering free hair braiding, backpacks, and school supplies from 1 p.m. until supplies run out at the Club House Suite at 3525 I St. They are also collecting donations of backpacks, school supplies, and hair products.

In South Philly, the Southeast Asian Market is hosting its annual back-to-school giveaway in FDR Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1500 Pattison Ave. and S. Broad St.

Thursday, Aug. 21

In Olney, the Olney Community Collaborative is having a giveaway at James R. Lowell Elementary School, 450 West Nedro Ave. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23

In Point Breeze, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson’s office is hosting a Community Appreciation Day with free food and school supplies at Point Breeze Avenue and Tasker Street from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In Cedar Park, Conquerors Community Development Corporation will have a back-to-school community day at the Victory Christian Center of Philadelphia, 5220 Whitby Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1pm.

Sunday Aug. 24

In West Philly, Barbers Who Care is offering free kids’ haircuts and school supplies at the YMCA at 5120 Chestnut St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

In West Philly, EleganceXtreme is giving away school supplies and horseback riding sessions from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the 1300 block of N 58th St.

Ongoing

For educators and families, the Philly Book Bank is giving away free books at MLK High School, 6100 Stenton Ave with priority given to district teachers. Find more information and how to sign up here.

Students can get free vaccines at Vaccines for Children sites across the city and discounted vaccines and physicals at various CityLife Health Clinic locations.

Carly Sitrin is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Contact Carly at csitrin@chalkbeat.org.