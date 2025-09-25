Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington has gotten support from the school board, union leaders, and Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Members of the Philadelphia Board of Education voted unanimously to extend Superintendent Tony Watlington’s contract through 2030 on Thursday.

Watlington’s original contract was set to expire in 2027 — one year shy of the scheduled completion of his five-year strategic plan. Thursday’s vote signals near-unified support for the superintendent from local officials including the board, Mayor Cherelle Parker’s office, and union leaders as the district confronts significant financial and political obstacles.

“Extending your contract now ensures that we will move forward with stability, clarity and continued and renewed momentum,” Board President Reginald Streater said before the vote. “Not saying we’re a Super Bowl team yet, but I’m seeing signs of winning.”

Board Vice President Sarah-Ashley Andrews praised Watlington for making efforts to be present at district events. She said his leadership is “the kind that’s visible, approachable, and rooted in community and we’re keeping the ball rolling with student achievement.”

At the district’s relaunch of the district’s Parent and Family University program on Wednesday, Debora Carrera, the city’s chief education officer, said that “we are in lockstep with the school district.” Parker has called Watlington “my guy” and “the best school superintendent in the country” in her two budget addresses to the City Council.

Watlington’s current annual salary is $367,700 and under the extension he will get a 3% raise annually.

Watlington thanked the board for its confidence in him on Thursday and vowed to “roll up our sleeves” to tackle the district’s challenges ahead.

“We’re going to work hard,” Watlington said following the vote.

Throughout his tenure, which began in June 2022, Watlington has navigated the district’s many challenges with what’s become a signature style of polite and measured stoicism.

At every public appearance, Watlington repeats a specific refrain: Dropout rates are down, attendance and graduation rates are up, and so are some student test scores thanks in part to a complete curriculum overhaul. However, Philly students’ math and reading scores are still below their peers’ scores in Pennsylvania, below the average for all large cities, and below national averages.

Politically, Watlington has few, if any, public detractors. He earned praise for settling contracts with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers – which said it was on the verge of striking — and the School Police Association.

He assuaged the concerns of City Council Education Committee Chair Isaiah Thomas enough to avoid public hearings examining a controversial teacher discipline process. And his administration has entered into an agreement with the federal government to avoid being prosecuted over the district’s multi-year failure to properly address concerns about asbestos in schools.

“For the first time in a very long time, there is stability in school district leadership and an alignment in values,” Arthur Steinberg, president of the PFT, said in a Thursday statement. “Superintendent Watlington has demonstrated his respect for our members in the only way that matters: a strong, on-time labor contract.”

But the district’s challenges are far from settled and the next five years will test Watlington’s leadership.

This fall, district officials are expected to present their plan for school closures, renovations, and co-locations. That’s already elicited some concern from community members. The ongoing state budget impasse, combined with uncertainty about federal funding, has district officials projecting a multi-million dollar budget deficit. Board members last month approved the district to borrow up to $1.55 billion just to pay its bills through December.

And as the Trump administration continues to target large urban school districts for their equity policies, Watlington’s response to national politics will be closely watched, especially if federal officials put pressure on Philadelphia schools.

“In the lean times ahead,” Board member Crystal Cubbage warned, “it’s going to be really important to embrace partnerships” as a district.

