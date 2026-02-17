City Council members don’t get a vote on the district's closure plan, but they signaled they’ll make their concerns heard during the budget process.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with news on the city’s public school system.

Philadelphia city council members are adamant that although they get no official vote, they will have a say in the district’s school closure process.

At an all-day hearing on Tuesday, council members interrogated Superintendent Tony Watlington, Board of Education President Reginald Streater, and other district representatives about the proposed plan to close 20 Philly schools beginning in 2027.

Members raised concerns about the plan’s lack of detail about student transportation, safety, changing demographics, and academic inequities. Some members said the plan feels rushed, while others took issue with what they said is a lack of consideration about the intricacies of Philadelphia neighborhood dynamics. They also said the community engagement process hasn’t made families feel included.

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson said his members will do their due diligence to elevate the concerns of students and families across the city and “will not just rubber stamp” the plan as is. But the decisionmaking power lies solely with the district and school board. There won’t be any City Council vote.

In response, district officials emphasized the plan is still a draft proposal. Watlington will formally present it to the school board on Feb. 26, but the board will not be voting on it at that meeting. Streater declined to give a timeline for the voting process, but Tuesday’s hearing made clear that changes are likely before the plan is adopted.

We're here to help. Every day, Chalkbeat Philadelphia reporters are answering your questions, following the money, and digging into what's happening in the city's public schools. Keep up with our free newsletter, delivered every Wednesday and Friday morning. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

“If there are schools that council wants me to take off the list and add others on that list, we are open to you telling me what those are,” Watlington told council members.

Council member and Education Committee chair Isaiah Thomas said he and his colleagues intend to use their “bully pulpit” to influence the plan’s final form since they do not get a vote of their own.

“We are the checks and balances,” Thomas said, but “the crazy thing is, we don’t even have a vote.”

Councilmember Jim Harrity told district representatives he is “infuriated” that he and his colleagues will not get to vote on the plan and pointedly mentioned the upcoming city budget process as a way members will signal their approval or lack thereof.

The “budget’s coming, and we will be looking,” Harrity said.

Philly is the only school district in the state that cannot raise its own revenue, and about 40% of its $2 billion budget comes directly from the city. Last year, Councilmember Kendra Brooks criticized the city’s budget deal for failing to include a meaningful increase in funding to the school district. The lion’s share of the district’s budget comes from the state.

District officials have told community members that the closure plan is not primarily about saving money. They maintain the reorganization will focus on increasing student access to high-quality academic opportunities, clean and modern buildings, and expanding pre-K programs.

The district said it is projecting to spend $1 billion of its own resources and will seek an additional $1.8 billion in public and philanthropic funding to fund its closure, co-location, and modernization plan.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Watlington and Streater said the plan is their attempt at longterm “thoughtful” planning to stretch the resources the district has while recognizing that it has been underfunded for decades.

Watlington said Tuesday the plan in its current form already represents a careful compromise.

“We could have released a draft plan that closed twice as many schools and been able to defend it,” Watlington said.

But city council members said there is more meaningful engagement to be done. Councilmember Cindy Bass said she has not been contacted or included in the districts’ decisionmaking process. Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who sits on the education committee, said she has noticed a pattern of district officials “dancing around” difficult questions.

More than 40 members of the public signed up to speak on Tuesday, many of whom said they are urging the district not to close their neighborhood schools, but to invest in them. Streater and Watlington said the district does not have the money to do so.

Streater and Watlington promised they’ll be listening to community feedback and council members.

Here’s a breakdown of how the district is proposing to spend the $2.8 billion officials say is needed for the closure and modernization plan:

Council District 1 would get $308,049,008. Some $57 million of that will go to making South Philadelphia High School a career and technical education hub.”

Council District 2 would get $302,284,081. About $54 million of that will go towards renovating John Bartram High School.

Council District 3 would see $204,947,677. Some $19 million of that will go to funding improved heating and cooling, electrical systems, and adding an elevator and playground space for the co-location of Middle Years Alternative and Martha Washington.

Council District 4 would get $216,819,480. About $50 million of that will be dedicated to renovating Overbrook High School.

Council District 5 would get $290,748,937. Some $8 million of that will go to renovate and add a new auditorium for Franklin Learning Center.

Council District 6 would get $55,769,008. More than $27 million will go to Edwin Forrest School to create an addition to allow it to accommodate K-8 students.

Council District 7 would get $388,795,327. More than $32 million of that will go to building an addition on John Marshall School that will include a gym and an elevator.

Council District 8 would get $318,986,215. Nearly $43 million of that will be set aside for Martin Luther King High School for construction to accommodate the incoming co-located Building 21 school, an electrical upgrade, and building upgrades.

Council District 9 would get $442,934,244. $42 million at Laura H. Carnell School. Modernization projects will include the construction of a new addition to increase the capacity and for restroom renovations, ADA improvements, exterior site improvements, and stormwater management.

Council District 10 would see $275,829,539. District statements say Watson Comly School will be modernized, including the construction of a new school building for the middle school grade students from William H. Loesche and Watson Comly.

Carly Sitrin is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Contact Carly at csitrin@chalkbeat.org.