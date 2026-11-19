Pennsylvania’s State Board of Education rejected a proposal to change cut scores for state math and reading tests. Families now face a longer wait for official results.

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The Pennsylvania State Board of Education rejected the Department of Education’s proposal to change how it scores students on standardized tests Thursday.

Department of Education Deputy Secretary Amy Lena said the decision means it will take more time for districts to get official results for the roughly 900,000 students statewide who took the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment, or PSSA, and high school Keystone tests in the spring.

“We will just have to go back, we’ll have to make sure that we run them under the old (scoring system),” Lena said. “That will take a little bit of time.”

State officials shared the controversial proposal to change the “cut scores” two weeks ago. They said changing the thresholds would make the scoring system more accurate and result in more students being deemed “advanced.” But several board members said they were concerned that communication about the plan had been rushed, with insufficient time for public feedback. Some also questioned the timeline of the change. Last spring was the first time the state required all districts to administer the tests online, and many experienced technical glitches. The proposal failed 5-9, with one abstention.

“I’m not convinced that 2026, the year when nearly half the students took the test online for the first time and there were tech issues in its administration … is the right year to serve as our baseline going forward,” said state Sen. Lindsey Williams, the minority chair of the Senate Education Committee, who voted against the proposal. Senate and House education committee chairs all serve as voting members of the board.

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Williams criticized the Department of Education’s lack of clear communication about the proposal. Before the department’s briefing about it earlier this month, she and other board members said they did not know that the department was pursuing changes.

There were “communication breakdowns that happened at multiple points in the process,” Williams said.

House Education Committee Chair Peter Schweyer was the only legislator on the board who voted for the proposal. He said he agreed that “it was maybe not necessarily the right time to do it,” but that an update was overdue.

The cut scores for state math and reading tests were last changed in 2015.

“We’ve gone way too long for addressing these (cut scores) in any kind of systematic or thoughtful manner,” Schweyer said.

The board’s decision could extend what has been a frustrating fall for many families and educators statewide as they wait for official test results.

State officials previously said they delayed the release of results, which districts usually receive in August, because they were reviewing the cut scores. They said they would release results to districts within days if the proposal passed.

Now, it’s unclear how long districts will have to wait.

“The whole purpose of having these assessments is to inform instruction for the coming year, and right now we’re almost halfway through the current year,” said board Vice Chair Carol Aichele, who voted for the proposal.

Delay could further complicate Philly’s school selection process

In Philadelphia, district officials have twice delayed the deadline for its highly anticipated school selection process while waiting for official test results from the state. Students must meet minimum PSSA score requirements to qualify for admission to some competitive magnet schools, which they must apply to through school selection.

Without the results, middle school students seeking those coveted spots have been left confused and frustrated. Students who apply to schools where they don’t meet the admission requirements could effectively waste one of their five school choices.

Superintendent Tony Watlington has said he does not plan to go “test optional” for admissions to those highly sought-after schools. The district announced last week that it planned to temporarily close the school selection website from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2 to upload students’ test score data. The application period is scheduled to close Dec. 16.

But the uncertainty from the state means it’s not clear whether the district will have the scores by then.

District spokesperson Naima DeBrest said in a statement Thursday that the district is waiting for an update from the state.

This story has been updated with comment from a School District of Philadelphia spokesperson.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.