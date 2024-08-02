Still missing items from your school supplies list? There are several back-to-school events happening in Memphis where parents and students can get free school supplies.

The first day of school for Memphis-Shelby County Schools students is Aug. 5, which means back-to-school preparations are in full swing for many families.

Below is a list of events for Memphis students, parents, and families looking for free school supplies, backpacks, vaccines, school registration help, and more to get ready for the 2024-25 school year.

If you know of any other Memphis back-to-school events, email community@chalkbeat.org so we can add them to this list.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 3

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Memphis Sports & Events Center, 995 Maxwell Blvd. Memphis

This event, hosted by Memphis-Shelby County Schools, will have free backpacks and a school supply giveaway, in addition to free immunizations and help with school registration. There will also be more than 30 vendors offering resources and information, interactive sessions and games, and performances by the Rozelle Dancers and the Grizzlies Dance Team.

The event is sponsored by Desmond Bane, shooting guard for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Date: Friday, Aug. 9

Time: 1-5 p.m.

Location: East Shelby Library, Tween Scene & Children’s Room, 7200 East Shelby Dr., Memphis

Memphis Public Libraries’ annual back-to-school supplies giveaway will go on until supplies last, so arrive early.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 10

Time: 1-5 p.m.

Location: Stax Museum of American Soul Music, 926 East McLemore Ave., Memphis

This free event featuring live music, food trucks, arts and crafts, and games spans the entire Soulsville Foundation campus. In the gym, families can get vaccinations, sports physicals, health screenings, haircuts, backpacks, and school supplies — all free.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 10

Time: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: F.F.U.N. House #1, The FFUN Center, 3214 S. 3rd St., Memphis

Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives is hosting a drive-thru school supply giveaway. Line-up and registration begins at 10 a.m., and free food will also be available for families. Children must be present, and there can be no more than four kids to a vehicle.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Whitehaven Library outdoor grounds, 4120 Mill Branch Road, Memphis

If you miss the earlier back-to-school event hosted by Memphis Public Libraries, you can still come to this one at Whitehaven Library, featuring food and games. There will also be backpack giveaways while supplies last.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 24

Time: 2-5 p.m.

Location: East Shelby Library, Meeting Room A & B, 7200 East Shelby Dr., Memphis

This event from Memphis Public Libraries is for teens and their families. There will be food trucks, games, music, and a lip sync contest with prizes.