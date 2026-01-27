District managementMemphis-Shelby County Schools

Memphis schools will remain closed Wednesday

By 
Bri Hatch
 | January 27, 2026, 7:28pm UTC
Trees and parked cars line a snow-covered road between two tan apartment buildings.
Snowy road conditions captured in an apartment complex on Mud Island in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday, January 26, 2026. (Bri Hatch for Chalkbeat Tennessee)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools will stay closed on Wednesday as last weekend’s winter storm continues to shut down city services.

That will be the third snow day in a row for Memphis students. All afterschool activities, including athletics and YMCA child care, are also cancelled.

The MSCS board has yet to reschedule its meeting originally set for Tuesday night, where key decisions on the district’s next superintendent search are on the agenda. A hearing scheduled Monday for the board’s lawsuit against the 2026 reset election is also postponed.

Future closure decisions could happen as late as the morning of the affected school day. According to MSCS policy, the superintendent can close schools or dismiss early due to hazardous weather. But no virtual learning is allowed per restrictions from the state board of education.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Here’s why Zohran Mamdani must work with Eric Adams’ school board for now

Zohran Mamdani is the first mayor who will not immediately have control over the city’s school board, which votes on major contracts, policy changes, and school closures.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | January 27
More private schools get public money, but don’t have to give the same tests as public schools

This could leave parents and policymakers in the dark on school performance.

By 
Matt Barnum
 | January 27
Philadelphia keeps school buildings closed Wednesday, students will have another remote day

It’ll be the third straight day the district has kept school buildings closed following a snowstorm in the region.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | January 27
NJ allowed five Newark charter schools to operate until 2031, but blocked two expansions

The state’s education commissioner approved the renewal of five charter schools in Newark and two enrollment expansions. One expansion was denied after the city’s public school district raised objections.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | January 27
‘Think before you act’: Philly chess clubs helps kids focus and avoid gun violence

The Checkmate Violence tournament and other activities aim to give students safe and productive places to be after school.

By 
Sammy Caiola
 | January 27
Memphis schools will remain closed Wednesday

The district has cancelled class for three days in a row this week in the aftermath of last weekend’s winter storm.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | January 27