Memphis schools will remain closed Wednesday

Snowy road conditions captured in an apartment complex on Mud Island in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools will stay closed on Wednesday as last weekend’s winter storm continues to shut down city services.

That will be the third snow day in a row for Memphis students. All afterschool activities, including athletics and YMCA child care, are also cancelled.

The MSCS board has yet to reschedule its meeting originally set for Tuesday night, where key decisions on the district’s next superintendent search are on the agenda. A hearing scheduled Monday for the board’s lawsuit against the 2026 reset election is also postponed.

Future closure decisions could happen as late as the morning of the affected school day. According to MSCS policy, the superintendent can close schools or dismiss early due to hazardous weather. But no virtual learning is allowed per restrictions from the state board of education.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.