Seventeen candidates are vying for four open seats on the Memphis school board in 2026.

Memphis voters will choose from a pool of 17 candidates to serve on the local school board next year, starting with the first ever partisan primary on May 5.

Two races, for Districts 1 and 9, will be decided with the primary since all registered candidates are Democrats. Districts 6 and 8 will vote in a general election on Aug. 6 between the Democratic primary winner and an independent candidate. No Republicans qualified to run.

To find out which school board candidates will be on your ballot this year, plug your home address into our interactive map below.

While the MSCS board votes on decisions as a group, each elected member represents one of nine specific regions in the district. And some are more likely to face changes in the coming years, including 10 more potential school closures.

Memphis residents vote on the school board seat that corresponds with their home address, which could be different from the district where your school is zoned. You can use the map to see which board member is responsible for your school by searching its name.

Here’s a full list of candidates who will appear on the ballot:

District 1

Incumbent Michelle McKissack (Democrat)

Dolores Williams Rivers (Democrat)

Hailey Thomas (Democrat)

District 6

Juliette Eskridge (Democrat)

Terrance Harris (Democrat)

Marinda A-Williams (Democrat)

Contessa Glorianna Humphrey (Democrat)

Stacey Kelly (Democrat)

Frederick Dewayne Tappan (independent)

District 8

Ayleem Connolly (Democrat)

Tanya Frey (Democrat)

Leigh Ann Scarbrough (independent)

District 9

Incumbent Joyce Dorse Coleman (Democrat)

Jonathan Carroll (Democrat)

Damon Curry Morris (Democrat)

Louis Morganfield (Democrat)

Tamara Debrand Jordan (Democrat)

The 2026 election has gone through a series of lawsuits and redesigns since the summer. County commissioners originally pushed through a mega-election that would have put all nine seats on the ballot in May. But a Shelby County judge ruled that move unlawful on Feb. 9, stopping five district races that would have cut short current board members’ terms.

MSCS board members still face an uncertain future as Republican lawmakers advance a bill to establish a state-appointed board of managers that would take over the district. That board could take over key responsibilities from the local board, including setting the budget and hiring superintendents.

