Memphis Democrats will choose from a crowded candidate pool for the first partisan school board primary in May, but no Republicans will be in the race.

After months of back-and-forth votes and legal debates, the could’ve-been mega-election for the school board is no longer. Only four races will be on the ballot after the Shelby County Chancery Court ruled on Feb. 9 that putting all nine seats up for election, as the county government intended, is against state law.

The open board seats for Districts 1 and 9 will be decided by the May 5 primary, since only Democratic candidates met the qualifying petition deadline last Thursday. Districts 6 and 8 each have one Independent challenger, meaning voters will have to choose between them and the Democratic candidate in a general election on August 6.

The Shelby County Republicans voted last spring to usher in a partisan primary, hoping to capitalize on growing frustration with the current school board. Vice Chairman Luke Cymbal said in the fall that he expected to win at least two board seats by backing candidates who supported the state takeover of MSCS.

It’s still unclear what authority the Memphis-Shelby County school board will hold over the district next year. Tennessee Republicans are continuing to push for a state takeover of MSCS that would establish a state-appointed board in charge of key decisions on the budget and superintendent hirings.

Candidates for districts 1, 6, 8, and 9 had until Thursday at noon to submit qualifying petitions with 25 valid signatures. Once the Shelby County Election Commission officially certifies those petitions, candidates will officially be in the May 5 race.

As of Monday, the election commission gave initial approval to 17 candidates:

District 1

Incumbent Michelle McKissack (Democrat)

Dolores Williams Rivers (Democrat)

Hailey Thomas (Democrat)

District 6 (Incumbent Keith Williams will not be running for re-election.)

Juliette Eskridge (Democrat)

Terrance Harris (Democrat)

Marinda A Williams (Democrat)

Contessa Glorianna Humphrey (Democrat)

Stacey Kelly (Democrat)

Frederick Dewayne Tappan (independent)

District 8 (Incumbent Amber Huett-Garcia will not be running for re-election.)

Ayleem Connolly (Democrat)

Tanya Frey (Democrat)

Leigh Ann Scarbrough (independent)

District 9

Incumbent Joyce Dorse Coleman (Democrat)

Jonathan Carroll (Democrat)

Damon Curry Morris (Democrat)

Louis Morganfield (Democrat)

Tamara Debrand Jordan (Democrat)

Candidates who no longer wish to run in the school board race can withdraw their names by noon on Thursday.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.

