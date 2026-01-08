Memphis school board wins temporary restraining order on 2026 election prep

The Memphis school board is suing to stop the 2026 races for five districts because of shortened incumbent terms.

In an early win for Memphis school board members suing over the 2026 election, the Shelby County Election Commission is no longer issuing candidate petitions for five contested district seats.

In an emailed statement Thursday, elections administrator Linda Phillips said the commission would stop issuing petitions for Districts 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 citing a temporary restraining order issued by Chancery Court Judge Melanie Taylor Jefferson on Jan. 7. The Chancery Court clerk said a signed order is not yet available.

Candidates are required to submit petitions with signatures in order to qualify for the May 5 primary election.

The order is the latest twist in an unprecedented election that’s putting all nine MSCS board seats on the ballot at the same time, beginning with a partisan primary for the first time. The school board filed an initial lawsuit against the election commission in December, saying that the reset election is unconstitutionally shortening the terms of five incumbent members.

The temporary restraining order came one day after the five Memphis-Shelby County board members who currently represent those districts requested the pause of election preparations, a move the state attorney general said would cause “electoral chaos.” The Daily Memphian first reported news of the judge’s decision Thursday morning. A hearing on the measure is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 26.

Candidates began picking up petitions on Dec. 22. Twenty-two challenger candidates have already pulled petitions, signaling their intent to run against incumbents in the contested districts.

Incumbents Natalie McKinney, Stephanie Love, Tamarques Porter, Sable Otey and Towanna Murphy are part of the lawsuit and represent the districts affected by Wednesday’s restraining order.

None has picked up their 2026 petitions, despite all except Love confirming to Chalkbeat in December that they will seek reelection if the lawsuit fails.

Here are the candidates who have already picked up qualifying petitions for the May 5 primary. The deadline to qualify is Feb. 19.

District 1

Michelle R. McKissack (incumbent), Democrat

Natoria Sherell Carpenter, Democrat

Tamara Thompson, Democrat

District 2

Norman Ray Redwing, Democrat

Marcus Randolph, Democrat

Ernest Gillespie (ran in 2024), Democrat

Alexis Agnew, Democrat

Jeffery Scarbrough, Republican

Laquita Shanta Jones, Republican

District 3

Tarnika Love-Anderson, Democrat

Verlean Kelly, Democrat

Jesse Kirk Jeff (ran in 2024), Democrat

Valerie Wright, Independent

Keith Antonio Houston, Independent

District 4

Darlene W. LeSueur, Democrat

Michelle Renee Jones, Democrat

Cynthia A. Gentry, Democrat

Patty Peters, Democrat

District 5

Adrianna Butler, Democrat

Vonetta Jones, Independent

William David Kelly, Republican

Carmilla Wheeler, Republican

District 6

Juliette Eskridge, Democrat

Contessa Glorianna Humphrey, Democrat

Frederick Dewayne Tappan, Independent

District 7

Danielle La-sha Huggins (ran in 2024), Democrat

Tamika Abrum, Democrat

Sonia P. Warr, Independent

District 8 (Incumbent Amber Huett-Garcia will not be running for reelection.)

Toshina Williams-Webb, Democrat

Alfred Dexter Dyson, Democrat

Ayleem Connolly, Democrat

Newton Morgan, Independent

District 9

Jonathan Carroll, Democrat

Damon Curry Morris, Democrat

Louis Morganfield, Democrat

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.