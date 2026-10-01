School boardsDenver Public Schools

DJ Torres resigns from Denver school board amid escalating tension and accusations

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | October 1, 2026, 6:59pm UTC
A man with a beard and a gray suit jacket speaks into a microphone.
Denver school board member DJ Torres, center, resigned from the board Thursday, citing "too much time" spent on "internal conflict." (Melanie Asmar / Chalkbeat)

Did you know search engines like Google are changing the way you see news? Keep Chalkbeat’s valuable education coverage at the top of your feeds by clicking here and checking the box next to our name.

Denver school board member DJ Torres announced Thursday that he is resigning from the board because “too much of my time and energy have been consumed by internal conflict,” according to a statement Torres provided to Chalkbeat.

Board President Xóchitl Gaytán recently accused Torres and board Vice President Monica Hunter of a long list of policy violations, which the board was set to publicly discuss for a third time — and potentially take action on — at a Thursday afternoon meeting.

Torres’ resignation is the latest blow for an elected board that has long struggled with interpersonal conflict, public disagreements, and investigations into each other’s behavior.

A Denver Public Schools spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the district received Torres’ resignation and said Gaytán would address it at the afternoon meeting. Under state law, the board has 60 days to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

Torres, a former DPS teacher whose son is a DPS student, was elected in November 2025 to represent central-east Denver’s District 3.

“I ran for this office because I believe our schools could do better for students,” Torres said in his statement. “I did not run for office to spend countless hours navigating interpersonal conflict. I did not run to participate in cycles of accusation and response. I did not run to watch personalities, procedures, power, and politics consume time that should belong to students.”

Torres has repeatedly clashed with Gaytán over several issues, some of which are referenced in the allegations Gaytán levied against him and Hunter. The board ordered an investigation last month into the most serious allegationthat Hunter allegedly used antisemitic language, which she denies — but not into any of the allegations against Torres.

The allegations against Torres include that he missed multiple meetings, did not attend a board-related conference after the district paid his expenses, refused to speak with Gaytán by phone, and allegedly gave a “possible unauthorized directive” to Superintendent Alex Marrero to recognize a labor union of DPS employees.

Torres was among the board members who wanted to meet over the summer to discuss Marrero’s employment after the superintendent applied for another job and alleged that the board was overstepping its authority. That meeting didn’t happen.

Torres has defended himself against the recent allegations, saying that board policy “does not require perfect attendance.” He also disputed the allegation that he gave an unauthorized directive to the superintendent, saying he told Marrero to follow an established district policy.

Torres said he missed the board-related conference because his childcare fell through, and that he paid the district back for all of the expenses except for the conference fee, which allowed him to access the materials. He has said he refused to communicate with Gaytán by phone to ensure that their interactions were documented.

In his statement, Torres said the board’s dynamics strained his mental health.

“My mental health and how I show up for my family are my number one priority,” he said. “For the last year, I have been a public official, but I am a husband and a father first.

“My family deserves more of me,” Torres said. “So do I.”

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Newark schools say audit found ‘nothing’ despite referral to New Jersey’s Criminal Justice division

Auditors said they discovered $6.7 million in excess state aid and questionable spending on health benefits, among other issues.

By 
Samantha Olander
 | Today, 10:19pm UTC
CPS was tasked with rehiring laid off staff. Schools are navigating the uncertainty.

The district has reversed layoffs for 350 people so far. But it’s unclear how long those people will be able to stay in their positions.

By 
Reema Amin
 | Today, 9:31pm UTC
He helped write Illustrative Mathematics. Here’s why he pushes back on a common criticism.

The veteran teacher explains the philosophy behind Illustrative Mathematics, how he supports struggling students, and why he keeps AI out of his classroom.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | Today, 8:07pm UTC
36,600 Michigan students face homelessness. Experts say addressing poverty is key to improving literacy.

Nearly half of Michigan students face economic disadvantages. Why don’t Michigan gubernatorial candidates specifically mention addressing poverty in their education plans?

By 
Rachel Fradette
 | Today, 7:01pm UTC
DJ Torres resigns from Denver school board citing ‘too much time’ spent on ‘internal conflict’

Board President Xóchitl Gaytán recently accused Torres of a long list of policy violations that he has denied.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 6:59pm UTC
Here’s what to know about Amendment 87 and its impact on Colorado education

Voters will decide in November on an amendment that aims to overhaul Colorado's tax system to boost education and healthcare funding.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 6:27pm UTC