Denver school board members publicly disagreed Thursday about the process for adding items to meeting agendas.

Tensions flared at a Denver school board meeting Thursday when two members accused the board president of rejecting their requests to add items to meeting agendas.

“I believe you have unjustly and unilaterally made decisions to withhold things from the agenda,” board member DJ Torres said at one point to board President Xóchitl Gaytán.

Board Vice President Monica Hunter agreed, saying she was “very concerned” that Gaytán “is not fulfilling her duties.” Hunter said that disputes over agenda items had happened several times in the three months since she and Torres were elected in November and Gaytán was chosen as board president for a second time in December.

Gaytán said the board president has the final say over the meeting agendas. She also implied that Torres wasn’t clear in his emails about what he wanted to add.

Thursday’s argument recalled a particularly contentious era of the Denver school board. Gaytán’s first stint as board president, from 2021 to 2023, was marked by personality conflicts, power struggles, and tense debates among members. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, then a mayoral candidate, called the board dysfunctional. Voters cited that dissatisfaction when they ousted two incumbents in the 2023 school board election.

“We have to show the public that we can become a fully functioning board that they would like to see,” Gaytán said in an interview after that election.

Thursday’s heated conversation began when Torres asked for a “point of order.” Gaytán attempted to cut him off and ask the school district’s lawyer, Aaron Thompson, to intervene.

“Excuse me, I would like to finish my point of order,” Torres said. “He can respond after I’m done.”

What followed was a convoluted back-and-forth between Torres, Gaytán, and Thompson about board policy and procedure.

Torres said he asked Gaytán on Monday to add a discussion to Thursday’s agenda about the policy for setting meeting agendas. Gaytán said she didn’t add it because she didn’t think that a two-member working group, including Torres, was ready to bring a proposal to the full board.

Throughout the discussion, Torres and Gaytán accused each other of violating procedure.

“Dr. Torres, you are out of order,” Gaytán said at one point.

“No, you’re out of order,” Torres responded.

The conversation wound down after Thompson reiterated the proper way to address an alleged policy violation by a board member. There are three steps: A private conversation about the potential violation, a public discussion at a board meeting, and finally a public censure.

“I can settle with that,” Torres said. “Because this feels like a clear violation.”

The debate ended when another member called for a short break. The vote was unanimous. The board meeting resumed after a five-minute break.

